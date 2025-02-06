KYTC reminding Kentuckians ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk’ ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl

Regardless of who Kentuckians choose to root for during Super Bowl LIX, Team Kentucky is reminding fans to make responsible choices behind the wheel.

For those hosting or attending Super Bowl festivities on Sunday, Feb. 9, fans have an important job to do: Help keep impaired drivers off the road so everyone can make it home safely on game night.

“As we gather to enjoy the big game, let’s look out for each other,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder urging football fans to drive sober and avoid a major fumble.

“Keeping Kentuckians safe is our top priority, and we’re proud to support this national campaign to remind everyone who plans to cheer on their favorite team Sunday to plan ahead,” said KOHS Executive Director Bill Bell. “Drugs and alcohol affect both driving skills and decision-making. Impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable when you make a safe choice.”

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, preliminary numbers indicate 126 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunk driver in 2024.

To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, the following tips are recommended:

• Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night • If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation • If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the Kentucky State Police toll-free line directly at 800-222-5555 or call 911 • If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination. • Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it’s your best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet