Mike Tussey: The prognosticator of prognosticators — Punxsutawney Phil has spoken

Just four days ago, Sunday February 2, at 7:30 a.m., a renowned woodchuck and resident of Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania – Punxsutawney Phil – emerged from his burrow before 50,000 adoring fans.

Phil checked the weather and quickly declared to his top hat staff at Gobbler’s Knob that he indeed SAW HIS SHADOW and proclaimed that there will be six more weeks of winter.

So, just who is this local rodent who annually pops up on a frosty February 2 sunrise?

Legend has it that it all began 139 years ago on February 2, 1886, when Phil dug his way out while surveying the morning, and then subsequently, he would make his winter time weather prediction.

Phil, being the marmot that he is, if he should see his shadow like he did Sunday, the winter chill will continue.

However, if he looks around and the coast is clear and he doesn’t see his shadow – we can expect warmer temperatures and an early spring.

Here in America, Groundhog Day is a tradition to be cherished as Phil’s fame continues annually.

In fact, Groundhogs (woodchucks) gained notoriety once upon a time being the central figure in a tongue twister.

Perhaps, you have heard of it and tried to pronounce it quickly 3 times. Have you ever tried?

The challenge is on.

“HOW MUCH WOOD COULD A WOODCHUCK CUT IF A WOODCHUCK COULD CUT WOOD?”

The tongue twister is fun, but Phil’s immense fame up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, draws huge crowds that begin to gather in the very early hours.

Patiently and anxiously, the public awaits his declaration. It’s so huge that national television covers it diligently.

The Groundhog Day Officials – top hats and all, entertain tens of thousands of Phil’s fans who attend the festivities.

Groundhog lore reveals that Phil guzzles down an “elixir of life” during the rich summer months and it gives him 7 more years of life.

Life has been tough on Phil. After all, he been predicting since 1886.

However, not only is Phil a master of burrowing, he is also a great swimmer. He can also climb tall shrubs and scale the trees if need be. Phil likes breakfast early as he devours grass and other greenery. He even loves fruits and the bark and buds off of trees. He may gain some weight during the summer months. No matter, he will be hibernating as he curls into what looks like a lifeless ball.

Fear not, his heartbeat may drop from 75 to only 4 beats per minute, but he is doing just fine during his hibernation.

Please know there is only ONE Phil.

Any other groundhogs who attempt to copy his annual revelations are pure imposters.

When Phil cuddles next to the club president on February 2, Phil whispers quietly what the day will bring. It is quickly translated from “Groundhog Grunts” to English and the rest is history.

Certainly, Phil is not a meteorologist and he doesn’t claim to be. In fact, between 2013 and 2023, he saw his shadow 7 times and of those he was correct only once.

If he were playing baseball, he would be hitting .142

Phil’s cousins are the giant North American ground squirrels and they sometimes are destructive to gardens and pasturelands.

He has tried over the decades to have them refrain from destructing property, but his cousins the squirrels, ignore his pleas.

History reveals that between 1887 and 2023 Phil saw his shadow 107 times.

There was no shadow 20 times.

On Wednesday, February 5 we coincide with Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions from last Sunday, as we paused to proudly observe: NATIONAL WEATHERPERSON’S DAY, honoring all those meteorologists who predict our daily weather. We also pause to remember the birthday of John Jeffries back in 1744. Jeffries became a scientist who became renowned as being one of America’s first weather advisors.

He kept records through the decades until 1816. Jeffries being as an avid balloonist and began using his balloon in 1784 to observing weather trends.

We all understand and agree that knowing the coming weather is of great value to us in so many ways.

The forecast allows us to plan our activities for the day and even the coming month.

The weather affects what we do, how we dress, when we go or even if we don’t go.

In fact, being prepared for impending storms, hurricanes and tornadoes saves lives.

Even with today’s state of the art equipment and technology, predicting “Mother Nature” and what path she may take is a very challenging task to be sure.

So, we salute the Pride of Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania – PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL and JOHN JEFFERIES who paved the way for us to grasp our weather – rain or shine.

Atta Boy Phil.

