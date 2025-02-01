Newport calls for nominations for its ’24 Excellence in Preservation Awards

The City of Newport announced the call for nominations for the 2024 Excellence in Preservation Awards, celebrating exceptional achievements in historic preservation within the city’s historic districts.

Originally established in 1999, the Excellence in Preservation Awards honor outstanding projects and dedicated individuals who contribute to rehabilitating and restoring Newport’s historic buildings. This annual event showcases the importance of preserving the city’s rich architectural heritage and acknowledges the transformative impact of preservation efforts on the community.

Award Categories

Six primary project categories are eligible for nomination:

1. Exterior Restoration – Residential

2. Exterior Restoration – Mixed-Use/Commercial

3. Adaptive Reuse – Residential

4. Adaptive Reuse – Mixed-Use/Commercial

5. Preservation Craftsman

6. Interior Restoration

Additional categories may be introduced for exceptional projects that demonstrate innovation and preservation excellence.



Evaluation Criteria

Projects will be judged based on the following:

1. Design Sensitivity: Adherence to the historic character and architectural integrity of the property.

2. Execution: Use of best preservation practices and appropriate restoration techniques.

3. Problem-Solving: Creativity and effectiveness in addressing challenges or threats to the property.

4. Community Impact: The project’s influence on Newport’s historic preservation and the broader community.

Nominees are required to submit complete and accurate background information with their nomination forms, as this is a key factor in the evaluation process.

Eligibility Requirements

Projects must be conducted in a professional manner and adhere to historic preservation principles. While work may involve property owners or volunteers, appropriate permits and licenses must have been obtained, and the property must be in good standing with the City (e.g., current on taxes and licenses).

Submission Details

To nominate a property or individual, please go to the city website or click here to fill out the form. Submissions should be hand delivered or sent to:

Excellence in Preservation Awards

City of Newport Historic Preservation

Office 998 Monmouth Street

Newport, KY 41071

Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 7, by 4:30 p.m.. All materials submitted become the property of the City of Newport and will not be returned.

