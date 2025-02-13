NKU international students, program director speak to Rotary about importance of the exchange program

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

They come from Korea, Japan, Sweden, Ecuador, Germany and England.

“We have about 350 international students on campus now — from 53 different countries,” Dr. Francois Le Roy told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Dr. Le Roy knows. He is the Executive Director for the Center for Global Engagement and International Affairs for Northern Kentucky University.

“These students come here to pursue their education,” Dr. Le Roy, who became a full-time NKU instructor in 1998, said. “The families and students pay for their education.”

The two latest exchange students – Yuzwal Michel and Victoria Schoebela – were guests and spoke at the Covington Rotary Club this week.

“People are quite friendly here; perhaps even more so than in France,” Schoebela said. “As for school, life here is pretty cool.”

Both students are working on a Master’s Degree in International Business at the University of Caen, in Normandy. At NKU they are pursuing a Business Degree.

The University of Caen has been an exchange partner with NKU for about 20 years, according to Dr. Le Roy. “An exchange is selected and nominated by the University (Caen), and we admit them here.”

Both exchange students will return to France at the end of this semester, he said.

“We do have about 20-25 partner schools around the world,” said Dr. Le Roy, who earned his Master’s Degree in France, and his PhD at the University of Kentucky. “We exchange students with our partner schools every semester.”

But why France this time?

“We wanted to diversify. The last few times we had students from Asia and Africa. We just wanted to showcase a different international student population,” he said.

There have been some differences – some even shocking according to Schoebela.

“We had to pay for our books,” she said, “which was a big shock.”

But the real difference, she was quick to point out – “In France, as a student, you are in the survival mode. You are really all by yourself., Here, the professors as and teachers want to see you succeed and are here to help.

“People here, in school and in the community are much more approachable. I feel there are many more opportunities for people here.”

Yuzwal Michel, who claims to be the only Yuzwal in France, says that final week of school is quite nerve-wracking. “That’s because in France you get only one exam at the end of the semester to pass or fail.”

So how are they doing in class?

“These two are doing quite well,” according to Dr. Le Roy. “They may not speak English entirely, but we provide them with a lot of support.”

Dr. Le Roy says these exchange students have a mindset that they truly want this experience.

One experience they both agree on – the food.

“The bar-b-que to me is outstanding,” Michel said. As for Schoebela, she says her guilty pleasure is American waffles – with maple syrup.

As much as they love the people, and food – Michel says he’ll return home and where thoughts he has a girlfriend waiting for him.

As for now they both live on NKU’s campus – “no car makes travel a little tough,” Schoebela said. “But we’ve made some friends on campus and have taken the bus to Cincinnati at times.”

How successful is the exchange program? Let us hear it from the Executive Director himself.

“My daughter married an exchange student from Korea eight years ago,” said Dr. Le Roy. “These programs are very special. They are truly life changing, as well as a remarkable experience.”