NKY-based Kona Ice announces licensing partnership with Hilco Sweets, CandyRific for new candy line

NKY-based Kona Ice, the nation’s largest mobile shaved ice franchise, has a new licensing agreement with Hilco Sweets and CandyRific. This partnership will bring Kona Ice flavors to the world of confections, offering fans a new way to enjoy their favorite sweet treats.

The new candy line will feature beloved Kona Ice flavors such as Tiger’s Blood, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Ninja Cherry and Groovy Grape, presented in various formats including dual-flavored gummies, lollipops, popping candy and seasonal sweets. This marks the first time Kona Ice flavors will be available in a packaged candy format, expanding the brand’s reach beyond its signature shaved ice offerings.

“We are thrilled to bring the Kona Ice experience into the confectionery world,” said Tony Lamb, founder and CEO of Kona Ice. “This collaboration with Hilco Sweets and CandyRific allows us to share the joy of Kona Ice in a new and exciting way, extending our colorful, fun and flavorful brand to families and fans across the country.”

Hilco Sweets and CandyRific, both based in Kentucky, are equally excited about the partnership.

“Kona Ice is a beloved brand tied to childhood joy and community events, making it the perfect partner for our confectionery products,” said Emily Edmondson, executive vice president of Hilco Sweets. “This collaboration brings two family-friendly, flavor-forward brands together to create something truly special for consumers.”

“Kona Ice’s vibrant brand and iconic flavors are an ideal fit for our candy portfolio,” said Frank Puglia, executive vice president of licensing and product development at CandyRific. “Together, we are creating products that will delight fans and bring the Kona Ice experience to retail shelves nationwide.”

The first wave of products will debut as a seasonal assortment in time for the 2025 holiday season, with more innovative offerings to follow. The licensing agreement was brokered by Brandgenuity, the agency managing the rollout of Kona Ice’s licensing program.

Since its inception in 2007, Kona Ice has grown to over 1,900 trucks and nearly 3,000 points of sale serving communities in 49 states, delivering smiles, fun and over $180 million in community givebacks. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Kona Ice’s journey to spread joy and flavor in innovative ways.

Kona Ice