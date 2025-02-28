NKY Chamber announces new awards to recognize Florence, Fort Thomas, Newport businesses

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Business Councils have announced the inaugural Business Achievement Awards, recognizing outstanding member businesses in Florence, Fort Thomas, and Newport, for their achievements and contributions to their respective communities.

The awards will be presented during the inaugural Business Council Annual Celebration on Wednesday, May 7, at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming Event Center from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

The event will feature a keynote address by Coach A.W. Hamilton, head basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University, who will share insights on leadership and perseverance.

The Business Achievement Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to improving their communities. Nominations will be accepted through March 7, 2025. To be eligible, businesses must be members of the Florence, Fort Thomas, or Newport Business Councils and meet the required criteria.

In addition to the awards program, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Coach Hamilton, known for his magnetic presence and authenticity. His keynote will highlight the importance of resilience, teamwork and how setting goals has changed his life.

“Northern Kentucky is home to an exceptional network of businesses that drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen our local economy,” said Florence Mayor, Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “We are excited to hear from Coach Hamilton and to celebrate the achievements of the businesses in our region.”

Each Business Council will recognize one Business Achievement Award recipient, for a total of three honorees. Nominations will be reviewed by an impartial panel of judges, and honorees will be notified in mid-March.

NKY Chamber Business Councils were established in 2023 in partnership with the NKY Chamber to foster collaboration, economic growth, and advocacy for local businesses. They provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and addressing key business issues within their communities.

“Thriving local businesses are the foundation of a strong economy and a vibrant community,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Their dedication and success create opportunities that benefit us all. We encourage businesses from across the NKY Metro to join us in celebrating those making a lasting difference in Florence, Fort Thomas, and Newport.”

The Business Council Annual Celebration is open to the public. Pre-registration is required. The cost to attend is $75 for Chamber/Business Council members, $90 for future members, $750 for a table of 10 and $850 for a corporate table of 10. To register or to submit a nomination, visit www.nkychamber.com/business-councils.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce