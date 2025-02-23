Notre Dame swimmers score big in freestyle events to place second in girls state championship meet

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Notre Dame placed second in the girls swimming and diving state championship meet Saturday with a senior and freshman leading the Pandas’ scoring effort at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center.

Louisville Sacred Heart continued its reign as girls team champion with a 371 point total and Notre Dame was runner-up with 249. The only local event-winner was Notre Dame freshman Clare Herfel in the 500 freestyle (4:51.22) and her senior teammate Sadie Hartig came in second.

In the 200 freestyle, Hartig and Herfel placed third and fourth to provide double points for the Pandas in another event. Each of them was also a member of Notre Dame 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that placed second.

The state meet’s other third-place finishers included Notre Dame sophomore Savannah Bien in 1-meter diving, Ryle senior Reese Yauger in the 100 butterfly and Highlands in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Louisville St. Xavier was the top-scoring team in the boys state meet once again with 481.5 points. Ryle placed third with 181 points and Highlands fifth with 118 in the boys standings.

The second-place finishers in boys events included Ryle senior Andy Pleiman in the 50 freestyle, Highlands senior Griffin Barlow in the 100 breaststroke and Ryle junior Chase Knauf in the 500 freestyle.

Pleiman was also a third-place finisher in the 100 freestyle for the Raiders, who posted the highest combined team score in boys and girls events at the state meet.

The other third-place finishers in boys events included Highlands in the 200 medley relay, Ryle in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, Beechwood junior Cono Presti in the 500 freestyle and Simon Kenton junior Isaiah Reinhardt in 1-meter diving.