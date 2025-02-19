OneNKY Alliance to sponsor Covington, Newport zones for America’s River Roots Festival Oct. 8-12

OneNKY Alliance member companies are sponsoring two of the eight riverfront zones — Covington and Newport — for the America’s River Roots Festival from October 8-12.

The OneNKY Zones at America’s River Roots are sponsored by member companies of the OneNKY Alliance, representing vital business and organizations all committed to the future of the community. The companies include Corporex, Fischer Homes, Perfetti Van Melle, Verst Logistics, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, CVG, Paul Hemmer Company, Central Bank, KLH Engineers, Northern Kentucky University, and Thomas More University.

The River Roots festival is a celebration of cuisine, music, and culture, kicking off America’s 250th Anniversary along both the Kentucky and Ohio banks of the River.

It is expected to attract one million visitors to the area, many of whom will travel from outside the region. The economic impact is estimated at $100 million for the region.

OneNKY Alliance President and CEO Karen Finan underscored the lasting impact the celebration of America’s 250th will have on the region.

“America’s River Roots Festival will attract international, national, and regional guests to our market, adding to our talent and retention efforts. The OneNKY Zones in Newport and Covington, along with the six additional zones, will showcase all the region has to offer through Music, Cuisine and Culture. It is an important opportunity for the OneNKY community thanks to the generosity of OneNKY member companies.”

Visit AmericasRiverRoots.com for more information.

