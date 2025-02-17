Opinion – Judy Harris: Finally it’s softball season — let the games begin . .

“You can’t always control the circumstances—only how you react to those circumstances; you can always control your attitude and your effort.” Jennie Finch, Olympic Softball Medalist

It’s Softball Season! I’m ready; are you ready?

The Thomas More University Softball Team is surely ready, as always.

Since the 2024-2025 school year began last semester, they’ve been seen in training. Running, regular visits to the weight room, batting and pitching drills inside when weather didn’t cooperate, practice games…and even in the fall semester, their own “World Series” of three-games, our blue uniform team versus our black uniform team. Playing against each other, refining skills, learning about each other’s individual strengths and talents. Such fun to watch. My favorite games, when we cheer for both teams equally, happy whichever team wins.

Several years ago, their playing field was due for replacing or serious improvement. A feasibility study and several potential sites indicated more study was needed, and another year. Feasibility studies take time.

Finally, the best choice proved to be substantially upgrading the present location. Major work began to reshape the landscape, replace the field and surrounding areas, pave walking areas, improve batting cages, add a building for offices, locker rooms, treatment and equipment spaces. No small job. And another year.

But these women would keep playing with more away games, greater use of other campus spaces and community facilities. They love their game. Always finding options, nothing would deter them from their training and competitions.

Then last year, the new field was ready. Such joy and celebration.

So as the first official conference game was about to begin, the teams assembled, faced the flag fluttering in the breeze, a welcome, a prayer, a poem, the National Anthem.

PLAY BALL!

Ode to Our Softball Fields

Here’s to our old field,

To each Saint who played here;

All the wonderful games

Enjoyed year after year.

Here’s to our new field,

So well-earned, to be true;

To each Saint who plays here,

Donning our White and Blue.

Gratitude for these changes,

For these upgrades galore,

For the lockers, turf, grounds,

For our Thomas More.

Blessings and best wishes

On this field and everyone

Celebrating this fine day;

A new epoch begun.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.