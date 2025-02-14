Partners for Change announces Stacie Strotman as organization’s first president and CEO

Partners For Change, formerly Covington Partners, has announced the appointment of Stacie Strotman as its first president and chief executive officer.

As president and CEO, Strotman will provide strategic leadership by developing and executing long-term plans that align with the organization’s mission and vision, ensuring sustainability and growth. She will oversee operational management to ensure efficient program execution, policy implementation, and regulatory compliance.

She will be responsible for financial oversight, including budget management and fundraising initiatives to secure essential resources. Strotman will also support the Board of Directors and staff. Furthermore, she will lead community and public relations efforts by representing the organization at key events, fostering partnerships with community stakeholders, and advocating for policy initiatives at local, state, and national levels.

Strotman brings a wealth of experience to the role, having dedicated nearly 26 years to the Covington Independent School District before retiring from her position as Director of Family Engagement. A proven leader with a strong track record in implementing research-based strategies within K-12 schools, Strotman emphasizes continuous improvement, evaluation, and community collaboration to support students holistically.

“We are excited to welcome Stacie Strotman as the leader of Partners For Change,” said Phyllis Yeager, Board Chair of Partners For Change. “Her deep expertise in implementing data-driven programming within school districts, coupled with her proven ability to build strong, collaborative, mission-driven organizations, makes her the ideal leader to expand our reach and better serve students and families throughout the Northern Kentucky region.”

Strotman has played a pivotal role in securing funding and resources to support public education. While working with Covington Schools, Strotman helped Covington Partners grow from a small operation managing a few grants totaling approximately $125,000 to a thriving organization with a budget exceeding $2 million, serving thousands of students annually. Notably, she secured state budget funding for the first time in the organization’s history, ensuring continued support for its mission.

A Northern Kentucky native, Strotman holds a bachelor of arts from University of Kentucky and paster of planning administration from Northern Kentucky University.

Her leadership comes at a significant moment, following the organization’s rebranding last fall. Formerly known as Covington Partners, the organization rebranded as Partners For Change to reflect its continued growth and expanded reach beyond Covington. The name change marks a new era, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to supporting students and families across the region.

Partners For Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support services such as mentoring, family engagement, and out-of-school time programming to Northern Kentucky students. It is currently leading a pilot project with Ludlow and Newport to expand and enhance out-of-school time programs and family engagement strategies. The organization is also partnering with Howell Elementary on a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant and launching a mentoring program at Tichenor Middle School this year.

With Strotman as new head of the organization, Partners For Change aims to expand its reach, strengthen its programs, and continue making a lasting difference in the lives of students and families across Northern Kentucky.

Partners for Change