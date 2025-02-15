Prep Sports Report: Record-setting quarterback makes commitment with college football program

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper’s record-setting quarterback Cam O’Hara made a verbal commitment with Western Kentucky University on Thursday, according to a post on his X account.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior set school records in passing yards (3,617) and passing touchdowns (52) during his team’s 14-1 season that ended with a loss in the Class 5A state championship game.

O’Hara also holds Northern Kentucky career records in passing yards (8,996) and passing touchdowns (120) with one more season remaining. He could join an elite list of Kentucky high school quarterbacks who have passed for 10,000 yards or more in their career.

According to his college recruiting profile on the 247Sports website, O’Hara was the state’s top college prospect at quarterback in the Class of 2026. He also received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Miami of Ohio, Akron, Bowling Green, Penn and Yale.

He decided to join a Western Kentucky team that finished 8-6 and made a bowl appearance for the sixth consecutive season in 2024. The Hilltoppers are a member of Conference USA and compete on the FBS level in NCAA Division I college football.

Cooper reached the Class 5A state final the last two seasons with O’Hara running the offense. The team’s top three pass receivers this season were seniors. One of them was Isaiah Johnson, who set Northern Kentucky records in career receiving yards (3,343) and touchdowns (53).

Pairings set for state basketball tournaments

If Cooper becomes the first girls basketball team to win four consecutive 9th Region championships next month, the Jaguars will play the 6th Region winner in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday, March 13 at Rupp Arena.

A draw to determine pairings for the “Sweet 16” girls and boys state tournaments was held on Friday in Lexington. The 9th Region boys winner will face the 2nd Region champion on Thursday, March 27 at Rupp Arena. Times for each game will be announced at a later date.

With one week left in the regular season, Cooper is the 9th Region’s top team in both the boys and girls Rating Percentage Index that ranks teams according to record and strength of schedule.

The Cooper boys team was region runner-up the last two years and hasn’t won the title since 2017.

Northern Kentucky will also have boys and girls teams competing for 8th and 10th Region championships. The first-round opponents for those regions are listed below with the top RPI teams in each one.

CLARK’S PUMP-N-SHOP GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, March 12

* 10th REGION (George Rogers Clark, Brossart, Montgomery County) vs. 4th REGION (Franklin-Simpson, Metcalfe County, Barren County).

* 8th REGION (Simon Kenton, Anderson County, Spencer County) vs. 11th REGION (Madison Central, Franklin County, Frederick Douglass).

Thursday, March 13

* 9th REGION (Cooper, Notre Dame, Holy Cross) vs. 6th REGION (Louisville Butler, Whitefield Academy, Louisville Valley).

UK HEALTHCARE BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, March 26

*8th REGION (South Oldham, North Oldham, Simon Kenton) vs. 12th REGION (Danville Christian, Mercer County, Pulaski County).

Thursday, March 27

*10th REGION (George Rogers Clark, Campbell County, Montgomery County) vs. 15th REGION (Pikeville, Paintsville, Johnson Central).

* 9th REGION (Cooper, Lloyd, Covington Catholic) vs. 2nd REGION (Henderson County, Lyon County, Madisonville-North Hopkins).

Distance runner wins event at multi-state meet

Campbell County senior Olivia Holbrook won the invitational girls 800 run in 2:11.16 at the Eastern Indoors track and field meet in Louisville that drew high school athletes from several states.

Holbrook was the only gold medal winner from Northern Kentucky. There were 71 finishers in the girls 800 run and she posted the state’s fastest time in the event this indoor season. She also placed seventh among 71 runners in the girls 1-mile event with a time of 5:00.22.

During her junior year, Holbrook won the Class 3A girls 800 run at the indoor state meet and placed second in that event at the outdoor state meet. This year’s indoor state meet is scheduled for March 4-6 in Louisville.

Holbrook was also one of the state’s top high school cross country runners. She placed 10th in her final Class 3A girls state meet last November.