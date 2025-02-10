Savanna Silver’s artwork adds to atmosphere at Point-Perk coffee house in Covington

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

She brews and serves coffee to the public at The Point-Perk – one of four enterprises for the 52-year-old non-profit – The Point/Arc. But it’s not the coffee the public is gushing about these days at 43 W. Pike Street in Covington.

It is Savanna Silver’s artwork.

“I’ve been drawing all my life,” said Silver, a sophomore at Northern Kentucky University, who was hired as a barista for the Point Perk, in November. “In fact, as a kid, I’d draw on the walls in our home.”

She says she picked up her love of art from her dad — an Environmental Scientist in the Air Force. “Art was always a side thing for me. I worked in restaurants as a host, and I really got my public art start at Buca Di Beppo in Louisville,” said Silver, a Louisville resident and graduate of Eastern High School.

“I would draw on their chalkboard,” she continued. “In fact, I remember, in sixth grade our group won a contest drawing faces on pumpkins for Halloween.”

So, it was a natural that Rachelle Ungerman – the General Manager of The Point-Perk – ask her talented barista to take charge of the chalk board in the coffee shop.

“We’re hosting a Meet the Chief Night on the 19th (6-7 pm),” Ungerman said, “and we need to welcome both Covington Police Chief Colonel Brian Valenti and Mayor Ron Washington.”

Enter Savanna Silver.

“I went right to the board the other day,” she said, “no real notes, just some ideas, and it took me about five hours. It was full freedom.”

That back chalk-board wall has a Love the Cov. logo, with welcome to both the new mayor and Police Chief.

All Savanna Silver needed was – no, not coffee – music. “I play jazz to focus,” she said.

Too bad she is not totally focused on her art. “I just don’t want to be a starving artist,” she laughs. “I am majoring in Biology. I got a good scholarship at Northern Kentucky University.”

She says she’s been back-and-forth, toying with art, as well as dentistry and even a career as a tattoo artist. “Yes,” she admits, “I have one tattoo.”

But for now, she brews and sells coffee, and lattes. “I love the mission here at The Point/Arc, and I just love the community. I see myself really helping the mission.”

She admits she hadn’t heard of The Point/Arc before she applied for the barista position on Indeed.

“I always have a wonderful day here. I’ve worked in restaurants and have had both good and bad days – but never a bad day here,” she said.

And why is that?

“I think people are just a little kinder and nicer knowing we’re a non-profit,” she said, “there’s no drama here.”

Savanna Silver’s chalkboard is on display in the dining room of Point-Perk. At the front counter there is another Savanna Silver item worth examining – and tasting –Strawberry French Toast Coffee.

The Point Perk had a contest to invent a new drink – and, yes, this is a Savanna Silver original with strawberry syrup.

Maybe she’ll put a picture of it on the chalkboard someday.