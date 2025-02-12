St. Vincent de Paul distributed nearly 1400 coats, 800 accessories during annual winter coat drive

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s (SVDP NKY) annual Winter Coat Drive concluded after the distribution of nearly 1,400 coats and 800 cold weather accessories to Northern Kentucky individuals and families in need.

“The outpouring of support from our community has been truly inspiring,” said Karen Zengel, SVDP NKY Executive Director. “Because of our incredible sponsor, Arlinghaus Heating, Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, and our community and individual partners, our neighbors will stay warm during these cold winter months.”

From October 16 through January 17, nearly three-dozen coats were dropped off at designated regional locations, including a site at Arlinghaus Heating, Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric. These coats were distributed on December 7 and 14 at four NKY locations, including Life Learning Center, Newport Intermediate School, John G. Carlisle Elementary and Cristo Rey Catholic Church.

SVdP NKY is grateful for the dozens of businesses, organizations, and schools who supported our collection efforts, including the Knights of Columbus, Gateway College and Technical School, New Perceptions, Burlington Elementary School, Camp Ernst Middle School and many others.

Anyone needing a winter coat can visit any of SVDP NKY’s thrift stores or call our Assistance Help Line at 859-321-3219, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

