Understanding the facts about endometriosis and its impact on women’s health

By George Thomas

University of Kentucky

For many women, period pain is an expected part of life. But for those with endometriosis, the pain can be unbearable — going beyond cramps and disrupting daily activities. With approximately 1 in 10 women of reproductive age affected, it’s crucial to recognize the symptoms, seek early diagnosis and explore treatment options that can provide relief.

Usually diagnosed during childbearing years, endometriosis is caused when cells of the inside lining of the uterus, the endometrium, are found outside of the uterus. These cells can implant on the peritoneum, ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, ureters, intestines and rectum.

The lesions of endometriosis react to rise and fall of estrogen during the menstrual cycle and can make the surrounding tissue become irritated, inflamed, and swollen. The breakdown, or sloughing, of the tissue each month can cause scarring. Scarring leads to adhesions, which can cause organs to stick together, leading to long-term problems.

Endometriosis can contribute to infertility as well; disrupting egg reserves of the ovary and sometimes interfering with the movement of egg and sperm through the fallopian tubes. In the most severe cases, adhesions or scar tissue may block fallopian tubes.

The symptoms of endometriosis vary from woman to woman. The most common symptoms of endometriosis include pelvic pain related to your menstrual period. Sometimes women with endometriosis will have no symptoms and they are diagnosed when they are unable to get pregnant or are having surgery for something else.

Endometriosis can be diagnosed by your OB-GYN with a thorough review of your symptoms and physical exam, which may include a pelvic exam. Imaging testing such as a pelvic ultrasound or MRI, may also be used to help aid in the diagnosis of endometriosis. The only way to know for sure that you have endometriosis is through a surgical procedure called a laparoscopy, which is when a camera is placed into your abdomen in order to look for lesions of endometriosis. Removal or biopsy of any suspicions lesions may be performed during this procedure.

Treatment for endometriosis depends on the extent of your condition and symptoms. It can be treated with medication, surgery, physical therapy or a combination of all three. If pain is the biggest symptom, medication will be tried first.

The most common medications for treatment are pain relievers and hormonal medications. Hormonal medications help slow the growth and stimulation of the endometrial tissue lesions and may keep further adhesions from forming. Medication does not eliminate tissue that is already present.

If the surgical option is taken, the goal of the procedure is to identify and remove endometriosis tissue. Removing the tissue can improve pain and increase fertility. The last resort option for endometriosis is a hysterectomy. If the ovaries are removed during surgery, it can be more effective.

If you suffer from any of these symptoms, talk to your gynecologist about investigative options and treatments.

George K. Thomas is assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.