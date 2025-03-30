Keeneland Spring Meet opens April 4 for 15 days of Thoroughbred racing; plan your trip

Keeneland opens its Spring Meet on Friday, April 4 to launch 15 days of Thoroughbred racing along with a slate of popular special events for fans of all ages and exciting wagering action for all skill levels of handicappers.

The first Saturday of the meet is Toyota Blue Grass Day, traditionally the biggest racing day of the year at Keeneland, with an 11-race card featuring five stakes worth a combined $3.15 million and led by the 101st running of the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1). The season overall will present 19 stakes worth a Spring Meet record $9.4 million.

“We can’t wait to usher in spring in the Bluegrass with racing that will showcase budding stars and accomplished veterans alike who represent the most successful owners, trainers and jockeys in Thoroughbred racing – all while offering hospitality that is second to none,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Our Keeneland team is attentive to every detail to ensure the best possible experience for our horsemen, fans, handicappers, corporate partners and others who participate in this beloved Central Kentucky tradition.”

With a $250,000 purse increase this year, the 1 1/8-mile Toyota Blue Grass for 3-year-olds joins the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) as Keeneland’s two $1.25 million races, which are the richest in track history. The Coolmore Turf Mile reached that amount during the 2024 Fall Meet.

The Toyota Blue Grass and the 88th running of the Central Bank Ashland on opening day, which features an increased purse of $750,000 and is the year’s first Grade 1 event for fillies, are key springtime races on the dirt for 3-year-olds. Both stakes are worth 200 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively, with the winners of each stakes earning 100 qualifying points to the respective classic.



In all, the Spring Meet will offer five Grade 1 stakes: the aforementioned Central Bank Ashland and Toyota Blue Grass as well as the $650,000 Resolute Racing Madison on April 5, the $650,000 Maker’s Mark Mile on April 11 and the $650,000 Jenny Wiley on April 12.

Racing during the Spring Meet will be conducted Wednesdays through Sundays, but Keeneland will be closed for racing on Easter, April 20. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m. ET each day, except April 25 when the first race is at 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the 10-race card that will conclude in time for that evening’s April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale. The auction is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Spring Meet will mark the final Keeneland season that the three-level Paddock Building, which extends the entire length of the Saddling Paddock and Walking Ring, will be under construction. Scheduled to open this fall, the Paddock Building will provide new ticketed experiences for more than 1,000 fans during race meets, including traditional sit-down dining, new bar concepts and access to a new Paddock Lawn on the north side of the Saddling Paddock. New Jockeys Quarters in the building will give patrons a unique experience when riders walk directly through one of the dining venues before and after each race. The ground floor of the Paddock Building will contain the saddling stalls to provide the safest environment possible for equine and human participants and give fans an unmatched view of pre-race pageantry.

For the latest information about attending the races during the Spring Meet, refer to the Patron Experience Guide at Keeneland.com/welcome.



Advance ticket sales required

In a continuation of Keeneland policy, all tickets must be purchased in advance via the track’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing. Cash and walk-up purchases are not accepted at the main gates on race days. Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for purchase prior to opening day.



Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Because ticket inventory is updated automatically and available for purchase at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing, fans should check this site regularly and sign up to be notified when tickets become available.

Parking for the races

For the Spring Meet, all paved parking rows will be for permit parking and free accessible parking only. No reservation required for accessible parking.

Free parking: Available on The Hill and The Meadow with no reservation required. Patrons will have access to complimentary shuttles to Shuttle Depot. Customer service representatives will be at each shuttle stop to help with questions.

Free accessible parking: Complimentary accessible parking is available in Rows 21-25. From 6 a.m. to 60 minutes after the final race, golf cart shuttles will take patrons to and from the parking lot to the Grandstand South entrance. No reservation or permit is required.

Green Lot parking (for cars only): Click here to purchase a Green Lot pass to reserve a spot in paved parking rows. To reach Green Lot parking, which will open at 8 a.m. and be available until 60 minutes after the final race, enter Gate 2 and follow signage to the right. Pre-purchased parking has a 48-hour refund policy.





Ride Share: Uber/Lyft/taxis, personal pickups/drop-offs and private car services (sedans and SUVs) will be directed to Ride Share, which is located adjacent to the Shuttle Depot. Solicitation is strictly prohibited on Keeneland grounds. There is NO vehicular access to the Grandstand North or South entrances for pickup/drop-off.

Bus Lot: Click here to purchase. Permitted vehicles include charter buses, RVs (not permitted to stay overnight), school buses, stretch limousines, sprinter vans (longer than 20 feet), vans with 12+ persons occupancy, minibuses and trolleys.

Track Kitchen: Most parking is limited to horsemen and barn staff. For those coming to eat at the Track Kitchen, there are limited parking spots available to the public directly in front of the building.

Race Day Social on The Hill debuts

The Hill – open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the meet, weather permitting – is the place for tailgating at Keeneland. The area is accessible via Gate 1 (at Man o’ War Blvd.) or Gate 4 (off Van Meter Road on the east side of Keeneland).

Several levels of accommodations are available:

1 Free tailgating. No tickets or reservations are required for fans, who can watch Keeneland racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent while they enjoy live music presented by The Burl, food trucks and handicapping assistance from BETologists. Complimentary shuttles to the track are offered. The Hill is open from 8 a.m. to 60 minutes after the last race. Amenities are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2 Premium tailgating. Tailgate packages for groups of any size are available from RevelXP, which will furnish a designated tent, catering, amenities and more. This service is available every race day.

3 New this season is Race Day Social at The Hill. Located in the RevelXP Village, this exclusive space offers guests a perfect blend of comfort and excitement to enjoy their race day in style. Relax under a covered tent with plush lounge seating, enjoy classic yard games and watch live race coverage while having a catered lunch featuring local cuisine. A full bar with signature cocktails and other alcoholic beverages is available for purchase. BETologists will be on hand to provide wagering insights throughout the day. Exclusive amenities include access to private restroom trailers, comfortable seating and a premium atmosphere. The space has a capacity of 250 guests per day.

Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for full details.

