At Kenton County library, discover Kentucky Women in history through books, online resources

The Covington Branch of the Kenton County Public Library houses one of the largest Kentucky history collections in the state of Kentucky. It’s a great place to learn more about Kentucky women during Women’s History Month.

Kentucky women in history help round out the collection. Loretta Lynn, Catherine Conner, Margaret Garner, Manar Shalash, Jane Coomes and so many more women are featured in books.

In addition to books, photos of several Kentucky women in history can be found in the library’s Faces and Places Photo Collection.

The Local History and Genealogy Department and the online resources are a great place to start researching the women in your family tree. Learn how to get started here.

Patrons can also schedule a one-on-one appointment with the Local History and Genealogy staff to help dig into their family history or discover the great stories and women from our local community. Discover gravesites, marriage and death certificates, historical photos and much more. Email history@kentonlibrary.org to schedule an appointment.

Established in 1901, the Kenton County Public Library is dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and fostering a love of reading. With three locations and robust outreach programs, the library serves as a cornerstone for education and community engagement in Northern Kentucky.