Aviatra Accelerators launches Fuel Your Startup Program to help women business owners grow revenue

Aviatra Accelerators has announced the launch of its Fuel Your Startup Income Accelerator program. The eight-week program is specifically designed to help women who have been in business from six months to two years grow revenue and become more profitable.

Launching on March 19, the expert-led live online sessions will provide proven strategies and actionable insights on topics critical to helping early-stage women entrepreneurs create profitable, sustainable businesses and reach their income goals, including:

• Identifying Customer Segments

• Defining Brand Message

• Increasing Sales and Revenue

• Maximizing Profitability

• Securing Funding

• Protecting Business Assets

• Streamlining Processes

• Growing Teams / Headcount

“Fuel Your Startup will emphasize strategies for business growth and tactics for managing efficiencies,” said Jill Morenz, President, and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “The program will offer a fresh perspective, helping women entrepreneurs stay focused on profitability and planning for the short and long-term success of their business,” she continued.

Participants will have direct access to subject matter experts, interactive Q&A sessions, a workbook and recorded materials. The program also includes add-ons, such as business website assessments and live weekly Q&A sessions to ensure ongoing support after program completion.

Women entrepreneurs often face financial roadblocks that can stall their growth. By focusing exclusively on increasing income, Fuel Your Startup Income Accelerator gives women who are ready to take their earnings to the next level the tools, processes and mindset to grow their businesses and achieve their goals.

For more information about Aviatra’s Fuel Your Startup program or to enroll, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

