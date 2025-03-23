BCM unveils new exhibit celebrating 1950s athletes, coaches and teams that shaped region’s sports legacy

Behringer-Crawford Museum, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, on Saturday opened Northern Kentucky Sports Legends of the 1950s, an exhibit celebrating the athletes, coaches and teams that shaped the region’s rich sports history.

The exhibit, inspired by Coach Charlie Coleman’s book of the same name, opened with a special reception on Saturday and will remain on display through mid-August.

Charlie Coleman, a lifelong sports enthusiast and educator, penned his book Northern Kentucky Sports Legends of the 1950s to capture the stories of the era’s most influential athletes and coaches. Growing up in Newport, Coleman was deeply influenced by legendary figures such as Stan Arnzen, Charlie True, Sherrill Morgan, and Bob Vanderpool, who fueled his passion for the game. His book, edited by James C. Claypool, highlights the deep connection between Northern Kentucky’s high schools and their star athletes—many of whom became local heroes. Through vivid storytelling, Coleman preserves the memories of this Golden Age of sports, ensuring that both those who lived it and the younger generation can appreciate its significance. Copies of Northern Kentucky Sports Legends of the 1950s are available for purchase in the BCM gift shop

The exhibit brings Coleman’s book to life with a collection of memorabilia, including a jersey from Coleman Arthur, a world champion with the 1959 Yorkshire Club team, a replica uniform worn by Pat Scott, made for the film A League of Their Own, a Cincinnati Suds softball jacket from Clyde “Soapy” Stafford and more.

In addition to this exhibit, the museum’s new veranda timeline, part of Behringer-Crawford’s 75th-anniversary celebration, will be on display highlighting the museum’s evolution and its role in preserving the region’s history.

Join us in celebrating Northern Kentucky’s sports heritage and the stories that continue to inspire generations. Museum admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Museum members receive free admission. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org.

