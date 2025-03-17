Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Diana Taylor student art show showcases talented high school artists

The brushstrokes of young artists are bringing new life to a legacy of creativity at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

The Diana Taylor Student Art Show, on display through March 23, honors the late Diana Sue Taylor, a passionate painter and arts advocate, by showcasing the talents of regional high school students. The show gives students the opportunity to display their work in a museum setting and compete for a $250 top prize.

This year’s winners are:

• First Place: Covington Catholic High School student Anthony Epplen with “There’s Always Hope,” a gouache and watercolor on paper. • Second Place: Covington Catholic High School student Peter Smith with “Elsie’s Demise,” an acrylic painting on canvas.

All entered pieces are currently on display in BCM’s Education Center.

Taylor, a longtime resident of Fort Mitchell, was a self-employed artist from 2010 until her passing in 2018, maintaining a studio at Cincinnati’s Pendleton Art Center. She was a Past President and Director of The Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati, a member of the Cincinnati Art Club and a contributor to Rotary International Foundation. She also participated in Behringer-Crawford Museum’s freshART event, helping to raise awareness for the museum and support local artists.

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in education, Taylor’s love for learning and the arts is reflected in these pieces, which encourages young artists to explore different painting genres, including watercolor, acrylics and oil paints.

The Diana Taylor Student Art Show is funded by her husband, Arnold Taylor, of Edgewood, in her memory.

Museum admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Museum members receive free admission. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org, or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum