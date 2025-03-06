Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Nobals returns to Turfway Saturday for $125,000 Big Daddy Stakes

Nobals, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (Grade I) winner, is set to return to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming Saturday night as the headliner in the fourth running of the $125,000 Big Daddy Stakes.

The Big Daddy Stakes drew an uber-competitive field of six sprinters also featuring Arrest Me Red, a Grade II winner for trainer Wesley Ward and millionaire One Timer, the stablemate of Nobals in the barn of trainer Larry Rivelli.

Nobals, owned by Patricia’s Hope, made headlines in 2023 when he pulled off a 12-1 upset in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita under jockey Gerardo Corrales. The gelding’s abbreviated four-race campaign in 2024 included a victory in the Kennedy Road (GII) at Woodbine. Nobals kicked off his 2025 season with a seventh-place effort in the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (GIII). Corrales will be back aboard Nobals in the Big Daddy and break from post No. 2.

Stablemate One Timer will break from post 3. Co-owned by Patricia’s Hope and Richard Ravin, the 6-year-old gelding has won seven of 17 starts, amassing $1,026,813 in earnings. The multiple graded stakes winner will be ridden by E.T. Baird.

Graded stakes-winning veteran Arrest Me Red will start from the rail in his 7-year-old debut. The Lael Stables homebred has nine career victories, highlighted by his 2022 Twin Spires Turf Sprint (GII) at Churchill Downs. Jockey Corey Lanerie has the call.

The field for the Big Daddy Stakes from the rail out (with jockey and trainer):

• Arrest Me Red (Lanerie, Ward)

• Nobals (Corrales, Rivelli)

• One Timer (Baird, Rivelli)

• One for My Brother (Victor Lebron, Eugene Vosler)

• Pure Panic (Alex Achard, Eric Foster)

• Mischievous Rogue (Chris Emigh, Brittany Vanden Berg)

Run at six furlongs, the Big Daddy named in memory of longtime Turfway Park official and racing secretary Rick Leigh. The featured event on the card will go as Race 7 of 10 with a post time of 8:55 p.m. (all times Eastern). First post is 5:55 p.m.

Live racing will resume Wednesday-Saturday at Turfway Park with daily first posts of 5:55 p.m. For more information, visit www.turfway.com.

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming