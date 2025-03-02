Bridging Back Business: Initative is in its second week, revitalizing river cities businesses

To support bringing customers and prosperity back to the river cities in Northern Kentucky affected by the unexpected closing of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge late last year, various businesses across the participating cities of Dayton, Bellevue, Newport, Covington, and Fort Thomas, Kentucky, will offer discounts and specials, and host events to encourage the community to bring business back to NKY.

The “Bridging Back Business” initiative is co-ordinated by meetNKY and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, aimed at supporting local businesses and their comeback from the loss of business created by the closing of the bridge — and revializing the energy ad spirit of the river cities.

Newport, Dayton, and Bellevue kicked the initiative off last week, and now — as promised — Covington and Fort Thomas are joining in. More will be coming, through March 15.

In addition, New Riff is sponsoring a Bridging NKY Cocktail Contest across the cities that will culminate in a grand cocktail showdown on March 16 at its Aquifer Bar. The competition invites bars and restaurants across NKY to feature a signature New Riff Rye cocktail to help bring foot traffic into local venues. Those visiting the bars and restaurants can order the cocktail and scan a QR code to vote for the best ones. Winners in each city will make their way to the showdown to face off and create an original cocktail on the spot using New Riff Rye and a mystery ingredient provided by Kroger.

City of Newport Specials and Events (continuing)

• Tuesday, March 4: Leaders on the Rocks – City Commissioners and the Mayor will be bartending at various bars across the city

• Wednesday, March 5: Taste of Newport – restaurants will be offering specials and deals

• Thursday, March 6: Downtown Merchant’s Day – retailers will be offering deals

City of Covington Specials and Events

• Tuesday, March 4: Taco Tuesday at Smoke Justis

• Thursday, March 6: $2 off signature cocktails at The Gruff

Specials offered throughout the week

• By Golly’s: Various drink, appetizer, and entrée specials

• The Globe: $6 drink specials

• The Gruff: Happy hour specials will be offered weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ($2 off drafts, $2 off wine by the glass, $1 off well liquor)

• Maki Mono: Entrée and happy hour specials

• West Sixth Brewing (Covington Haus): BOGO Sixer Light Lager nightly between 6-7 p.m.

• Smoke Justis: Various food specials, assorted weekday wine, and $6 bourbon pours will be offered.

• Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar: Buffalo Trace pours for $8 and Michter’s Small Batch bourbon for $9.

• Coppin’s: Weekday specials from 3-6 p.m. on draft beers, wines, and wells.

• The Hannaford: Happy hour ½ off all drafts, cans, bottles, wines, wells, Hanny Old Fashioneds, and Hanny Manhattans.

• Purrfect Day Cafe: Offering $2 off any Meowmosa, and $4 off the Meowmosa flight.

• Coda Co.: Those who mention BIGMACBRIDGE at checkout will receive a 15% discount.

• Maki Mono: Free Buffalo Crab Dip Appetizer with a purchase of an extreme and 10% off the purchase of $100 or more.

• Revival Vintage Bottle Shop: Offering $7 Vintage Old Fashions.

• Frosthaus: Happy Hour drink and appetizer specials available.

City of Fort Thomas Specials and Events

• Monday, March 3: Retail Therapy – Shop local deals and promotions all day!

• Tuesday, March 4: Dine Out on the Town – Enjoy $10 breakfast, lunch, or dinner specials at participating restaurants.

• Wednesday, March 5: Retail Therapy Continues – More great shopping deals to explore!

• Thursday, March 6: Dine Out on the Town – A second chance to enjoy $10 specials at local eateries.

• Friday & Saturday, March 7-8: Cocktails, Mocktails & Local Retail: Enjoy drinks, explore local businesses, and take advantage of the City’s DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas) districts.

Additional deals and specials offered

• Fort Thomas Parlor: BOGO Side by Side or Java Whip on Tuesday, 3/2, and Thursday, 3/6 only.

• Fort Thomas Animal Hospital: 50% off nail trims on Monday, 3/3, Wednesday, 3/5, and Friday, 3/7

• Twice as Nice Antiques & More: 20% off everything.

• Grassroots & Vine: $10 deal on mini charcuterie board, mini cheese board, hummus, chips, and olives.

• Highland Square Cafe: BOGO on breakfast Monday, 3/3 through Thursday, 3/6

• K. Anderson Jewelers: 20% off all repairs brought in during the event days and free inspection/jewelry cleaning.

• State Farm Tracy Davis: Stop by her office and say, “We are bridging back!” for a $10 gift card to a local restaurant.

• Fort Thomas Pizza and Tavern: Customers can savor an 8-inch masterpiece topped with three delicious toppings of their choice—all for just $10!

Businesses Participating

• The Lavender Trail

• K. Anderson Jewelers

• Aesthetics of NKY

• Twice as Nice Antiques & More

• Grassroots & Vine

• Fort Thomas Pizza and Tavern

• Fort Thomas Animal Hospital

• Tallant Music Studio

• Highland Square Cafe

• CrossFit SOTO

• Comal Restaurant

• Faded Finds

• Blue Marble Books

• Monica’s Chic Boutique

• Fort Thomas Parlor

• Always in Play Golf Sim and Social

• State Farm Tracy Davis

• Olde Fort Pub

• Tickle Pickle Ft. Thomas

• Padrino Ft Thomas

• Fort Thomas Coffee

• 8 North Center for the Arts

• Liquor Barn

• The Post

All of the cities will participate in the final week from March 11–15.

meetNKY