Bridging Back Business initiative moves into its final week; New Riff’s holding cocktail showdown

To support bringing customers and prosperity back to the river cities in Northern Kentucky (NKY) affected by the unexpected closing of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge late last year, various businesses across the participating cities of Dayton, Bellevue, Newport, Covington and Fort Thomas will offer discounts and specials.

The initiative, sponsored by meetNKY and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is hosting events to encourage the community to bring business back to NKY.

In addition, New Riff is sponsoring a Bridging NKY Cocktail Contest across the cities that will culminate in a grand cocktail showdown on March 16 at its Aquifer Bar. The competition invites bars and restaurants across NKY to feature a signature New Riff Rye cocktail to help bring foot traffic into local venues. Those visiting the bars and restaurants can order the cocktail and scan a QR code to vote for the best ones.

Winners in each city will make their way to the showdown to face off and create an original cocktail on the spot using New Riff Rye and a mystery ingredient provided by Kroger.

City of Bellevue Specials and Events

• Tuesday, 3/11- $10 lunches at participating restaurants

• Wednesday, 3/12- retail specials & Coda Co reopening ribbon cutting at noon.

• Thursday, 3/13- Bars – free appetizer/lite bite happy hour at participating businesses

• Friday, 3/14 – Dinner specials at participating restaurants

• Saturday, 3/15- Bridging Back Fun for Everyone! Each business has a special, including restaurants, bars, retail, and more.

City of Covington Specials

• By Golly’s: Various drink, appetizer, and entrée specials

• The Globe: $6 drink specials

• The Gruff: Happy hour specials will be offered weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ($2 off drafts, $2 off wine by the glass)

• Maki Mono: free Buffalo Crab dip appetizer with purchase of entree, 10% discount off purchase of $100 or more.

• West Sixth Brewing (Covington Haus): BOGO Sixer Light Lager nightly between 6-7 p.m.

• Smoke Justis: Various food specials, assorted weekday wine and $6 bourbon pours will be offered.

• OKBB: Buffalo Trace pours for $8 and Michter’s Small Batch bourbon for $9.

• Coppin’s: Weekday specials from 3-6 p.m. on draft beers, wines, and wells.

• The Hannaford: Happy hour ½ off all drafts, cans, bottles, wines, wells, Hanny Old Fashioneds, and Hanny Manhattans.

• Purrfect Day Cafe: Offering $2 off any Meowmosa, and $4 off the Meowmosa flight.

• Coda Co.: Those who mention ‘Big Mac Bridge’ at checkout will receive a 15% discount.

• Revival Vintage Bottle Shop: Offering $7 Vintage Old Fashions.

• Frosthaus: Happy Hour drink and appetizer specials available.

• Demetrios: free cup of homemade soup with a double-decker purchase, free coney with any three- four- or five-way purchase

• Succulent Senorita Greenhouse: discount when mentioning the Bridging Business campaign.

City of Dayton

• Stay tuned on the website and Facebook page for any upcoming specials.

City of Fort Thomas Specials and Events

• Monday, 3/10: Retail Therapy: Shop local deals & promotions all day!

• Tuesday, 3/11: Dine Out on the Town: Enjoy $10 breakfast, lunch, or dinner specials at participating restaurants.

• Wednesday, 3/12: Retail Therapy Continues! More great shopping deals to explore!

• Thursday, 3/13: Dine Out on the Town: Another chance to enjoy $10 specials at local eateries.

• Friday & Saturday, 3/14-15: Cocktails, Mocktails & Local Retail: Enjoy drinks, explore local businesses, and take advantage of DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas) districts.

Additional deals and specials offered

• Fort Thomas Parlor: BOGO Free Side by Side or Java Whip on Tuesday, 3/11, and Thursday, 3/13.

• Fort Thomas Animal Hospital: 50% off nail trims on Monday, 3/10, Wednesday, 3/12, and Friday, 3/14.

• Twice As Nice Antiques & More: 20% off everything.

• Grassroots & Vine: $10 deal on mini charcuterie board, mini cheese board, hummus, chips, and olives.

• K. Anderson Jewelers: 20% off all repairs brought in during the event days and free inspection/jewelry cleaning.

• State Farm Tracy Davis: Stop by her office and say, “We are bridging back!” for a $10 gift card to a local restaurant.

• Fort Thomas Pizza and Tavern: $10 8-inch, three-topping pizza.

• Blue Marble Books: Buy one, get one hardback for 30% off.

• Lavender Trail: Scratch-off discounts ranging from 10-25% off of one item.

• Comal: Half off Margaritas and $6 Cincy chili nachos.

Participating Businesses

• The Lavender Trail

• K. Anderson Jewelers

• Aesthetics of NKY

• Twice as nice Antiques & More

• Grassroots & Vine

• Fort Thomas Pizza and Tavern

• Fort Thomas Animal Hospital

• Tallant Music Studio

• Highland Square Cafe

• CrossFit SOTO

• Comal Restaurant

• Faded Finds

• Blue Marble Books

• Monica’s Chic Boutique

• Fort Thomas Parlor

• Always in Play Golf Sim and Social

• State Farm Tracy Davis

• Olde Fort Pub

• Tickle Pickle Ft. Thomas

• Padrino Ft Thomas

• Fort Thomas Coffee

• 8 North Center for the Arts

• Liquor Barn

• The Post

City of Newport Specials and Events

• Wednesday, 3/12: Raise a Glass, Take the Mic: $6 Old Crow and PBR at Southgate House Revival

• Friday, 3/15: Newport Cocktail Contest Sendoff: Final night for businesses to showcase their signature cocktails and have patrons vote for their favorites.

◦ Participating establishments:

▪ Prohibition Bourbon Bar

▪ McCollum’s on York

▪ Jerry’s Jug House

▪ 927 Reserve

▪ Pompilio’s

▪ Par 3

▪ Wooden Cask Brewing Co.

• Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 3/15-17: St. Patrick’s Day on the Levee

◦ Several establishments will be offering deals and specials throughout the weekend, including:

▪ Beeline: $3 Green Beer and Specialty Cocktails, $4 Guinness Cans, $6 Frozen Drinks

▪ Par 3: $7.77 Pot of Gold Specialty Cocktail

▪ Prime IV: 20% off on Pre- or Post-St. Patrick’s Day Drip

▪ Velocity Esports: $8 Little Leprechaun Shots, $9 Shamrock Shooters

▪ Wooden Cask: $3 Jameson Shots, $4 Levee Lager Draft, $6 Green Tea Shots

