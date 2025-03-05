Brossart, Simon Kenton girls advance to semifinal round in region basketball tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

It took some time for Brossart’s offense and defense to get in sync during Tuesday’s game against Montgomery County in the first round of the 10th Region girls basketball tournament at Campbell County Middle School.

Once that happened, the Mustangs (25-7) went on a 29-9 run in the final two quarters to come away with a 45-23 victory that puts them in the region semifinals for the fifth time in six years.

Freshman guard Kyle Smith scored 13 of her game-high 21 points during Brossart’s decisive run. She made a 3-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter to give her team a 26-17 lead. In the fourth quarter, she scored 10 points to secure the win.

Montgomery County (20-13) ended up with its lowest point total of the season. Playing without senior starter Savannah Jarvis, the Indians shot just 21 percent (8 of 38) from the field and committed 26 turnovers.

After getting only six field goals in the first half, Brossart shot 40.4 percent (17 of 42) for the game. The team’s other double-figure scorer was sophomore forward Hadley Eviston with 10 points.

The 10th Region semifinal games on Friday will be Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m. and Bracken County vs. Brossart at 7:45 p.m.

In a regular-season game on Feb. 14, Bracken County was held to its lowest point total of the season in a 57-29 loss to Brossart. If the Mustangs and Campbell County win their semifinal games, the district rivals will meet in the region final for the first time since 2003.

BROSSART 10 6 10 19 — 45

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 7 7 3 6 — 23

BROSSART (25-7): Meyers 0 1 1, Eviston 5 0 10, Smith 6 7 21, Meyers 1 0 3, Wietholder 1 0 2. Kramer 1 0 2. Totals: 17 8 45.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (20-13): Terry 2 2 10, Fouch 1 0 2, Wilson 0 2 2, Mays 1 1 3, Orazen 1 0 2, Warner 1 2 4. Totals: 8 5 23.

Three-point goals: B — Smith 2, Meyers. MC — Terry 2.

Simon Kenton 56, Trimble County 21

Simon Kenton made 10 3-point goals in the first half to ignite a 56-21 blowout victory over Trimble County in the opening round of the 8th Region girls basketball on Tuesday at Henry County High School.

The Pioneers first seven field goals were triples as they took a 20-2 lead in the first quarter. After extending the margin to 33-3, coach Jeff Stowers sent in five reserve players with 2:36 left in the second quarter. They scored seven points with seventh-grader Allison Wiggins hitting the team’s 10th 3-pointer to make it 40-5 at halftime.

At the halftime break, Simon Kenton was shooting 48 percent (14 of 29) from the field with 21 points coming off 14 turnovers. Trimble County was limited to two field goals and one free throw in the first two quarters.

The entire second half was played with a running clock. Simon Kenton’s starters scored seven points in the first four minutes, including a 3-pointer by junior Anna Kelch, before going to the bench for the remainder of the game.

It was the 10th straight victory for the Pioneers (24-4), who were ranked No. 6 in the final statewide media poll.

Sophomore point guard Brynli Pernell made four threes to account for 12 of her game-high 14 points. Junior forward Haylie Webb had 10 points, including a pair of treys.

Simon Kenton will play defending champion Anderson County (26-8) in an 8th Region semifinal game at 8 p.m. Friday. The Pioneers won a regular season game at Anderson County, 48-29, on Feb. 4.

SIMON KENTON 20 20 11 5 — 56

TRIMBLE COUNTY 2 3 5 11 — 21

SIMON KENTON (24-4): Pernell 5 0 14, Goetz 0 2 2, Krohman 3 0 7, Ober 1 0 3, Kelch 3 0 8, Wiggins 3 0 7, Kabeya 3 0 5, Webb 3 2 10. Totals: 20 5 56.

TRIMBLE COUNTY (15-12): Long 1 1 4, Liter 1 0 2, Mahoney 1 1 3, Stark 1 0 2, Ritchie 1 0 2, Rumsey 1 0 2, Brierly 1 0 2, Wilcoxson 0 2 2, Crawford 1 0 2. Totals: 8 4 21.

Three-point goals: SK — Pernell 4, Webb 2, Kelch 2, Wiggins, Ober, Krohman. TC — Long.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9TH REGION AT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

WEDNESDAY

Dixie Heights (21-8) vs. Cooper (23-5), 6:30

Highlands (22-8) vs. Notre Dame (20-7), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Campbell County (18-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (23-7), 6 p.m.

Bracken County (23-10) vs. Brossart (25-7), 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Grant County (17-12) vs. South Oldham (16-11), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (24-4) vs. Anderson County (26-8), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.