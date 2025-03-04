Campbell County girls win 10th Region tournament opener behind 3-point scoring barrage

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Don’t be shy to let it fly.

That’s the mindset Campbell County girls basketball players have about taking 3-point shots and they put 12 through the nets during a 72-36 win over Nicholas County in the opening game of the 10th Region tournament on Monday at Campbell County Middle School.

The Camels are averaging 8.4 3-point goals per game this season. It’s a key element in their offensive strategy going into a region semifinal game against three-time defending champion George Rogers Clark, the second-ranked team in the final statewide media poll.

Campbell County coach Davey Johnson said he would like to see his team “get close to the 15 mark” in 3-point goals against the Cardinals, a team that whipped the Camels, 73-36, in last year’s 10th Region final.

“We know they’re going to press and we should get some good looks out of the press if we can take care of the ball,” Johnson said.

“I do think it’s going to take every girl being confident. As soon as we pass up a shot, we’re going to turn it over, especially against them. That’s what we talked about. If you pass up an open shot, nothing good is going to happen.”

In the win over Nicholas County, the Camels shared the ball so well that seven players make long-range shots from behind the arc. The leaders were junior Maddy Barbian with four and freshman Kendall Ausback with three.

During a decisive 29-6 scoring run in the second quarter, the Camels were 12 of 18 from the field with five 3-point goals. Augsback and senior Izzy Jayasuriya each had two treys and Barbian had one to help build a 43-17 halftime lead.

All three players had double-figure scoring totals at the break. Jayasuriya finished with 18 points, followed by Augsback with 15 and Barbian with 14.

“There’s been a few games where we don’t shoot it well and we have to do other things, but we usually make it work.” Barbian said. “It’s easier when you can pass to anyone and you can rely on them to make it. That makes it a lot more fun to play.”

Nicholas County sophomore Maggie Simons took game-high scoring honors with 22 points, eight below her state leading scoring average coming into the game. She scored 12 of her team’s 19 points in the second half that ended with a running clock.

“I feel like we made it tough on her (to score),” Johnson said. “I was impressed with how in control she was. With the amount of pressure we kept throwing at her with multiple girls, I was impressed with the way she handled herself.”

The Camels also did a good job on the boards. They got second-chance points on 10 offensive possessions compared to just two for Nicholas County. But their 36-6 scoring advantage from behind the 3-point line was clearly the difference in the game.

“I tell them they all have a green light so if you’re open let it go,” coach Johnson said of his perimeter shooting policy. “One through five, my next four, even my next six. I honestly feel all of them, when they’re open and if they get a good look, it’s going in.”

Johnson and his players have three days to prepare for the region semifinal game against George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m. Friday. They got an idea of what they’ll be up against watching the Cardinals defeat Mason County, 77-37, in Monday’s other first-round game.

“I think the team confidence is up,” Barbian said of the Camels. “We seem pretty optimistic. I think if we come out and play like we did (Monday) we have a shot.”

The 10th Region tournament’s other two first-round games will be played Tuesday with Brossart facing Montgomery County at 7:45 p.m. In the opening round of the 8th Region girls tournament, Simon Kenton will take on Trimble County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henry County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY 14 29 19 10 — 72

NICHOLAS COUNTY 11 6 12 7 — 36

NICHOLAS COUNTY (19-13): Simon 9 3 22, Adams 2 0 4, Banks 1 0 3, Sexton 2 2 6, Mitchell 0 1 1. Totals: 14 6 36.

CAMPBELL COUNTY (18-9): Barbian 5 0 14, Davis 2 0 5, Peoples 0 2 2, Elam 1 0 3, Augsback 5 2 15, Whitford 2 0 4, Bittner 2 0 5, Brockman 3 0 6, Jayasuriya 8 0 18. Totals: 28 4 72.

Three-point goals: CC — Barbian 4, Augsback 3, Jayasuria 2, Davis, Elam, Bittner. NC — Simons, Banks.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9TH REGION AT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

WEDNESDAY

Dixie Heights (21-8) vs. Cooper (23-5), 6:30

Highlands (22-8) vs. Notre Dame (20-7), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Bracken County (22-10) vs. Harrison County (15-16), 6 p.m.

Brossart (24-7) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Campbell County (18-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (23-7), 6 p.m.

Bracken County-Harrison County winner vs. Brossart-Montgomery County winner, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Simon Kenton (23-4) vs. Trimble County (15-11), 6:30 p.m.

Anderson County (25-8) vs. Oldham County (14-17), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Grant County (17-12) vs. South Oldham (16-11), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton-Trimble County winner vs. Anderson County-Oldham County winner, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.