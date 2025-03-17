Carmen in Concert — KSO and NKU’s SOTA take on opera’s greatest femme fatale

In March of 1875 George Bizet’s opera Carmen received its premiere in Paris just weeks before the composer’s death. For the work’s 150th anniversary, the KSO and the School of the Arts at NKU have teamed-up for a full concert presentation with nationally acclaimed leads Kristin Chávez (Carmen), native Northern Kentuckian Matthew Pearce (Don Jose) and Morgan Smith (Escamillo).

Local students and area singers fill out the cast along with NKU choirs, dancers, and youth choirs from the prep department and Ignite.

Carmen has become a top-ten classic opera due its number of universally recognizeable tunes and its wily, free- spirited title character. As a soldier (Don Jose) and bull-fighter (Escamillo) compete for Carmen’s attention, the affair spirals out of control leading to her demise.

The KSO has collaborated with UK Opera Theater and CCM for concert presentations of Tosca, Otello, La Boheme, Rigoletto, Samson & Delilah and Turandot since 2000. The opportunity to work with students and faculty from NKU again creates unique, new experiences to engage with professional singers, directors and musicians that would not be possible (cost, logistics) without combining the forces of over 150 performers.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and NKU’s School of the Arts break out their “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” (without Cher) to celebrate 150 years of Carmen (with English supertitles).

Join the KSO & SOTA for two dates to experience Matthew Pearce as Don José Carmen in concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28 and 3 p.m. (matinée) Sunday, March 30 at Greaves

Concert Hall on the campus of NKU.

For additional info and tickets — kyso.org or (859) 431-6216.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra