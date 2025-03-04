Cincinnati Children’s volunteers to promote literacy at 14 area schools during Read Across America

Over 125 employees of Cincinnati Children’s will read to elementary students in 14 schools throughout the region this week, including three in Northern Kentucky.



Cincinnati Children’s is partnering with schools across Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky in a volunteer effort to promote the importance of literacy and health during Read Across America.

Participating schools include:

• Summerside Elementary in Clermont County, Ohio • Hillard Collins Elementary in Florence • Caywood Elementary in Crestview Hills • Fort Wright Elementary in Fort Wright • Cline Elementary and Driscoll Elementary in Centerville, Ohio • Manchester Elementary in Adams County, Ohio • Liberty Early Childhood School in Butler County, Ohio • Oakdale Elementary in Green Township, Ohio • Cincinnati Public Schools: Oyler School in Lower Price Hill; Rockdale Academy in Avondale; South Avondale School • Winton Hills Academy; and Pleasant Hill Academy in College Hill

Some volunteers will also read to kids at the Children’s for Children childcare and preschool operated for employees of Cincinnati Children’s.

The volunteers from Cincinnati Children’s will spend quality time reading books that promotescience, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The featured books are: “Rosie Revere, Engineer,” a picture book by Andrea Beaty that employs rhymes to focus on a child who dreams of becoming an inventor; and “Cutie Sue Fights the Germs,” by Kate Melton, a picture book that also uses rhymes to stress the importance of personal hygiene such as washing hands to prevent the spread of illnesses.

In addition, students will unleash their creativity and engineering skills by using craft supplies to design solutions to any problem they can imagine.



Cincinnati Children’s will also donate 800 books to schools across the region. Cincinnati Children’s first partnered with schools for Read Across America in 2015.

“Cincinnati Children’s effort to encourage reading at an early age is part of our mission to ensure that every child is thriving physically and emotionally,” said Dr. Monica Mitchell, a pediatric psychologist who is assistant vice president of Community Relations for the health system.

Cincinnati Children’s