City of Covington awards third round of Small Business Program rent subsidy, facade improvement incentives

A new Italian restaurant in an historic building … a music venue … makers of chocolate … designers of buildings … accountants … and brewers … were among the seven businesses receiving support from the City by way of its Small Business Program.

The Covington Board of Commissioners this week approved rent-subsidy and façade improvement incentives that will nurture private investment, the creation of new jobs, and a more attractive business environment in The Cov.

The incentives came during the third round of funding this fiscal year under the City’s Small Business Program, which sets aside $150,000 a year to help fledgling businesses with first-year rent and help commercial property owners upgrade their exteriors or restore a historic electric business sign.

“This latest round of small business incentives reinforces the area’s reputation as a welcoming destination for both startups and established businesses,” said Covington Business Retention and Expansion Manager Patrick Duffy. “Our team works hard to make it easy to do business in the city and we want to help businesses continue to thrive and grow.”

In all, the incentives awarded Tuesday totaled $39,300 for six new businesses and a commercial façade project.

Rent subsidies

• $6,000 to Carmelo’s. William Grise and Mitch Arens opened a new Italian American restaurant at 434 Madison Ave., which had been vacant for nearly two years. Backed by a detailed business plan with strong projections and letters of support from the Covington Business Council, the owners have made significant investments to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Carmelo’s is located in the Central Business District. • $6,000 to Far Far Away LLC (Galaxie Bar). After several successful years in Louisville, Galaxie Bar chose Covington for its second location, at the former Acme Lock Building. With unique fusion cuisine, creative drinks, and a lively dance floor, Galaxie will be an entertainment destination, drawing crowds farther south on Madison Avenue to experience Covington’s vibrant nightlife. Galaxie is located in the Westside neighborhood. • $6,000 to Maverick Chocolate Co. After years of success in Cincinnati, Maverick Chocolate has expanded with a new storefront at 623 Madison Ave. and also located its production factory to 1036 Prospect Ave. The new location enhances the retail experience on Madison Avenue, offering more opportunities for customers to enjoy handcrafted chocolates. Maverick is part of the Mutter Gottes neighborhood. • $6,000 to Merriman Anderson Architects, Inc. A Dallas-based firm, Merriman Anderson chose to establish its “Cincinnati” office in the heart of downtown Covington at 11 E. 5th St. With expertise in adaptive reuse and historic preservation, Merriman Anderson was drawn to Covington’s rich collection of historic buildings and supportive community. The firm is located in the Central Business District. • $3,300 to N.E.T.’s Effect, LLC. The Next-Level Empowerment team offers comprehensive shared controller services, accounting, and risk management consulting to clients in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky. As a certified women-owned business, founder and CEO Jacquie Jordan plans to add two full-time employees in 2026. • $6,000 to West Sixth Brewing Co. An independent craft brewery, West Sixth Brewing was founded in 2012 in Lexington. The company selected Covington for its fourth location, settling into the historic Covington Haus at 100 W. Sixth St. West Sixth is dedicated to making great beer as well as making a positive social impact in the community.

Façade improvements

• $6,000 to Pike Street Lofts Condominium Association, Inc. This is an $18,600 project that includes tuckpointing and painting to the building’s façade. Home to Golden Gelato, Sohza Sisters, and Mills James, the building at 815 Madison Ave. will undergo improvements that align with historic preservation guidelines. A representative from the company consulted with the City’s Historic Preservation Officer to ensure the work maintains the building’s integrity and longevity. The building is located in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood.

Since the Small Business Program’s inception in 2017, the program has assisted 162 businesses or projects.

The City is currently accepting applications for the fourth and final round of small business incentives. Application deadline is May 9.

For information, contact Patrick Duffy at 859-292-2141 or PDuffy@covingtonky.gov.