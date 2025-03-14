Event at Alexandria church is ‘call to action’ addressing human trafficking

On Saturday, March 22, organizations based in Northern Kentucky and throughout the state will gather at Main Street Church in Alexandria to raise awareness about human trafficking, the different types of trafficking, and how it affects families and our communities.

The full-day, ticketed event is open to anyone in the community who wants to understand more about the impact of human trafficking, locally and beyond, and how to take action to make a positive difference. Attendees will hear speakers from several faith-based and community organizations that support individuals affected by human trafficking; survivors of this experience will also be given a voice.

The event will also include breakout room sessions covering a range of related topics, including options for how to support victims and raise awareness in your community.

Tickets for this event are $10 per attendee and include a light breakfast and lunch.

Deadline to purchase tickets is March 18.

“Fighting for Freedom: A Call to Action to Join the Community Addressing Human Trafficking” will be held at Main Street Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on March 22.

Registration and light breakfast begin at 8:15 a.m.

Tickets are $10 per attendee and may be purchased at the Main Street Church. Scholarships are available to attend. Contact Linda.Bates@wellcare.com for more information.

Participating organizations and individuals include: Sunrise Children’s Services, The ION Center for Violence Prevention, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Detective Eric Higgins, Safe Passage USA, Angi Young, Barn Of Grace Ministries, and People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH) Coalition of Kentucky.

Keynote speakers include: Detective Ricky Lynn, Frankfort Police Department SVU Detective; Meredith Whitfield, Kentucky State Director for Safe Passage USA

Survivors Tiffany Brearton and Jessica Overgaard-McCool will provide testimonials about their experiences.

Fighting For Freedom Sponsors include: Flagg Springs Baptist Church, Sunrise Children’s Services, Brass Key Coffee, Main Street Church, Plum Creek Christian Church, and WellCare of Kentucky.