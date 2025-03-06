Florence announces city-wide scavenger hunt in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day March 7-17

The City of Florence is inviting residents and visitors to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt from March 7-17.

Participants will search for nine giant Irish symbols hidden throughout the city, each leading to the next clue. Those who find all nine, take a selfie at each, and submit their photos will earn a “pot of gold” prize. The first 10 participants to complete the hunt will also win a Florence Y’all Water Tower Bobble.

The hunt begins with the first clue:

“Go where they stand, the leaders who guide this bustling land. Outdoors where the Mayor’s steps are known, the symbol you seek is there, clearly shown.”

Once participants locate the first symbol, they will find the next clue nearby, guiding them through the city on a fun journey.

To participate, players must take a selfie with each of the nine symbols and email all their photos to scavenger.hunt@florence-ky.gov. Winners will be contacted via email to claim their pot of gold prize.

The family-friendly event is a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while exploring Florence in an exciting and interactive way.

The hunt kicks off this Friday, March 7, so be on the lookout.