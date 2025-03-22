Ft. Thomas childrens’ bookstore Blue Marble Books seeks new owner in hopes of continuing 45-year run

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

A landmark. A part of the community. But more importantly, a treasure.

And, sad to say, it’s days may be numbered.

Not so fast — and not if Peter Moore has his way.

Blue Marble Books, an institution at 1356 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue in Ft, Thomas, is, well, gulp, for sale. Tina Moore, Peter’s late wife, opened the doors for the first time in June of 1979.

Tina passed away in December of 2016, but her roots are still planted strongly in the community.

“I’m certainly hoping to keep it open and going,” husband Peter told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I’m looking to sell the business and the building.”

Why?

“Quite simply, I’m getting old,” Peter said. “I have 45 years of memories. My wife built this business from the bottom. From nothing.”

Lots of people have expressed interest in purchasing the business, Peter said. “And I look at the good prospects. Those are the real ones that will keep it going.”

Peter became an active manager of the store in 2004. Prior to that he was a full-time professor of mathematics at Northern Kentucky University – for a quarter century.

It was Peter, however, who kept up with the children’s books, connected with authors and illustrators, met the store’s visitors, and attended children’s literature festivals with wife, Tina.

According to Coffman’s Realty, the business is currently staffed and all publisher accounts, regional memberships and subscriptions are transferable.

Equipment, furniture, and inventory are also included, according to Coffman’s. In addition, the bookstore maintains several accounts with local schools and libraries both for ordering and book fairs.

“We certainly can and hopefully will continue,” said Peter, who mentioned Tina started The Blue Marble after the two met. “We just need more energy than I have and that I can give.”

The bookstore is famous for its life-sized replica of the room from the famous Margaret Wise Brown book, Goodnight Moon.

Let us hope it’s not Goodnight Blue Marble.