Government briefs: Roundup of news from Fort Mitchell, Covington, Taylor Mill, Florence, Boone County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FORT MICHELL

Residents of Grace Court and Grace Avenue came to the regular meeting of city council this week to find out about a letter the city sent saying they are closing one end of Grace Court temporarily for about 8 to 10 months. It was proposed for safety reasons. A resolution to that effect passed unanimously. Mayor Jude Hehman asked if they could have a timeline of when a gate will be installed to close the street, so they can share it with the residents.

No parking signs will be moved on Summit Avenue near Avon Drive.

CAO Edwin King announced that the city is again a Tree City for the 14th year in a row.

The annual Easter egg hunt will be on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVINGTON

A resident came to the Covington Commission meeting to ask the city to take another look at the Police Lieutenant, Doug Ulrich, who is being sued by Damien Connor for excessive violence during a traffic stop. As with all public comment at the meetings, no response from the mayor or commissioners was immediately forthcoming.

However, at the end of the meeting, Mayor Ron Washington spoke about the media printing information that they received from Connor, and he would like people to consider the facts. To that end, he announced the full body camera footage would be released and posted on the city’s website.

“Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously,” he stated. “We are committed to transparency and accountability.”

As the city accepted the retirement of Lieutenant Bryan Bogart, Police Chief Colonel Brian Valeni announced that Sergeant Aaron Ashley was promoted to Lieutenant, and Specialist Kody Crank was promoted to Sergeant, while family members looked on.

A presentation on Devou Park and the Behringer Crawford Museum was given.

City Administrator Ken Smith gave an update on the new city building, saying some concrete has been poured.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill Commissioners listened to a presentation by Jim Cohen and Pete Montgomery from CMC Properties about the potential expansion of the Farm Apartments which are located on Old Taylor Mill Road. The presentation suggested the potential of building 27 townhomes along both Pride Parkway and Old Taylor Mill Road. The townhomes would combine two and three bedroom units with an estimated monthly rental rate of $1700 to $2300. Commissioners were open to the potential project, but told the presenters that they would like to hear more about it. Representatives from the company will visit again, this time with a more detailed plan.

City Administrator Brian Haney gave Commissioners a detailed timeline for the budget, and explained that the draft budget will be presented at the next caucus meeting, on April 23 at 10 a.m. The first actual reading of the budget ordinance will be on May 14, at the regular commission meeting at 7 p.m.

Haney also presented a proposal from the engineering firm Verdantas concerning the Licking Pike Area Study, a project that was funded by a grant from the Kentucky Legislature. Not only will this study review the Licking corridor and its need for sanitary sewer service, but it will also bring together the cities, Sanitation District 1, the Kenton County Water District, and the Planning and Development Services of Kenton County to review the goals and objectives of the county’s comprehensive plan. The goal of the project is to identify the need for sewers in the area, and coordinate the infrastructure with other utilities and assets.

Commissioner Rose Merritt discussed introducing merit raises as opposed to the normal procedure of across the board raises.

Mayor Dan Bell talked about his thoughts on potential funding to improve Grand Avenue and its infrastructure.

FLORENCE

A resident of Plantation Pointe came to the regular Florence City Council meeting Tuesday to raise awareness to the fact that the crosswalks around Mt Zion and Weatherington are not safe.

“The cross streets are no better,” Robert Sergent said. Then he challenged council. “Come take a walk with me. See for yourself.”

He said he talked to the president of the HOA, and that person said he couldn’t do anything, and he talked to Boone County Commissioner Chet Hand who said he couldn’t do anything, so he was directed to come to Florence.

Mayor Julie Aubuchon thanked him for bringing the issue to her attention.

Council passed the first reading of a change in concept development plan in a Commercial two/planned development district for an approximate .97 acre area at 8534 US 42 to allow for alternative signage.

Mayor Aubuchon read a proclamation declaring April to be child abuse prevention month in the city.

Another resident came to the meeting to ask if council would consider installing an indoor pool, in addition to the Aquatic Center, because she has a condition that worsens in the sun, and an indoor pool would be good for aquatic therapy.

Memberships for the Aquatic Center will be on sale during the month of April. Details are on the website.

BOONE COUNTY

The recent small tornado that touched down at the CVG airport was discussed at the end of the Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday evening. Judge Executive Gary Moore said they found out that because the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning, which means a tornado has been sighted in the area, the sirens did not go off, warning the people of Boone County that a tornado was upon them.

“There was no violation or dereliction of duty in this case,” said County Administrator Matthew Webster. “I understand from a citizen’s point of view, it was a fair question to ask, why didn’t the sirens go off. We were surprised when the NWS people came down and said it was a tornado. I was watching the weather that day myself.”

Another topic discussed was the proposed road switch with the state, which would give Hicks Pike to the state in a trade for Chambers Road. Commissioner Chet Hand said that the main complaint he has heard is that people don’t want Hicks Pike to be turned into another Pleasant Valley road. Assistant County Administrator Rob Franxman mentioned that the amount of cars on Hicks right now is about 3500 per day, whereas the amount of cars on Pleasant Valley numbers around 20,000 per day. However, he thinks the state may have learned lessons from past projects. Judge Moore said the entire thing came out of a project to widen Richwood Road all the way from the roundabout to US 42, and he said he doesn’t want to widen that part because he believes it will encourage high density growth. State Representative Marianne Proctor was at the meeting and said the main thing she heard from residents is ‘will we lose control of Hicks Pike?’

A decision on whether the trade will occur could be made at the meeting on April 8.