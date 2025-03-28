Harpist Grace Roepke to perform free solo recital at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall on Wednesday

Grace Roepke, the newly-appointed Principal Harpist of the Louisville Orchestra, is coming to Northern Kentucky University (NKU) to perform a solo recital on Wednesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Her playing has been described as “Impeccable fingering and footwork” by Classical Voice of North Carolina, the statewide arts journal.

Highlights of the concert will include standard solo classical harp material, including J.S. Bach, Jean Cras, Marcel Grandjany, as well as contemporary Canadian composer Caroline Lizotte and more.

Equally at home as an orchestral harpist or a soloist, Roepke has received top prizes in the Dutch World Harp Competition, The American Harp Society National Competition and the Lyon & Healy Awards. As a soloist, she has appeared with the Minnesota Orchestra and The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, among others. She has appeared as a Guest Principal Harpist with the Minnesota Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Passionate about exploring the capabilities of the harp, Roepke is a sought after contemporary music performer and collaborator. She has premiered a number of contemporary works with renowned artists, such as Yo Yo Ma and Anna Sophie Mutter. Roepke has served on the faculty of the Brevard Music Center, and has given master classes at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and the Suzuki of the Americas Conference.

Co-sponsored by Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (SOTA), the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Harp Society, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), and the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA), the recital will take place at Greaves Concert Hall, Northern Kentucky University (NKU), 141 Fine Arts Building, 1 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights.

Admission is free, and no advance reservations are required. For more information, click here.

American Harp Society/Cincinnati Chapter