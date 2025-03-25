Hollygrove headlines field of 10 for Saturday’s $125,000 Serena’s Song Stakes at Turfway Park

Valdale Stakes winner Hollygrove headlines a field of 10 3-year-old fillies entered in Saturday’s fourth running of the $125,000 Serena’s Song Stakes, the featured event on closing night of Turfway Park’s Winter/Spring Meet.

The six-furlong Serena’s Song is carded as Race 6 of 8 with a post time of 8:25 p.m. (all times Eastern), first post is 5:55 p.m.

Hollygrove, owned by Legion Racing and trained by Whit Beckman, made her Turfway debut in early February with a determined gate-to-wire victory in the Valdale at odds of 7-1. The daughter of Complexity will reunite with jockey Joe Ramos, who was aboard for that win, and break from post No. 2.

Among her top challengers is multiple stakes winner Long Neck Paula, owned by Will Straud and Debra O’Connor and trained by Wesley Ward. The daughter of Uncle Mo romped by 7 ½ lengths in the Prairie Meadows Debutante and followed up with a gutsy half-length score in the Bowman Mill Stakes at Keeneland against open company. Jockey Corey Lanerie will ride from post 5.

The field for the Serena’s Song from the rail out (with jockey and trainer):

• Family (Walter Rodriguez, Michelle Elliott)

• Hollygrove (Ramos, Beckman)

• Don’t Tell Tammo (Rafael Hernandez, Kent Sweezey)

• Minnesota Munny (Adam Beschizza, Kelsey Danner)

• Long Neck Paula (Lanerie, Ward)

• Bunratty Manor (IRE) (Edgar Morales, Rusty Arnold II)

• Brindi (IRE) (Irving Moncada, Kelsey Danner)

• Grace On Grace (Angel Serpa, Larry Demerritte)

• Bilyana (Alex Achard, Eric Foster)

• Bourbon Memory (Gerardo Corrales, Brendan Walsh)

Closing week at Turfway Park begins Wednesday with a first post of 5:55 p.m. For more information, visit www.turfway.com.

