How to recognize signs of gambling addiction during Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. In Kentucky, individuals seeking information regarding a gambling problem or disorder steadily increased over the last decade, and the number increased significantly since the advent of legal sports gambling. Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an opportunity to raise awareness of problem and disordered gambling as a public health issue.

Counselors at Kentucky’s Community Mental Health Centers advised the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG) when registering for conferences that an increasing number of individual have issues with gambling. Average monthly calls, texts and chats with the 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800–426-2537) helpline increased 250 percent over the pre- sports gambling monthly averages, and reportable services (referral to Gamblers Anonymous, referral to counselors or Community Mental Health Centers, or sent explanatory and self-screening literature) increased by a monthly average of 65 percent.

Gambling is a problem when an individual continues to gamble in spite of continuing, negative results. Gambling is risking something of value on an irreversible outcome that is determined by chance. Disordered gambling is classified as an addictive behavior by the American Psychiatric Association in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the Mental Disorders.

Disordered gambling is an addictive behavior that impacts more than 60,000 Kentuckians according to survey results. The survey indicates more than 165,000 Kentuckians have a gambling problem. Disordered gamblers affect 8-10 others. They cost society an estimated $9,000 annually by each disordered gambler for expenses from social services, domestic abuse, unemployment, lost wages and productivity, criminal justice and bankruptcy. Disordered gamblers have the highest suicide rate among all addictive disorders.

Two events are scheduled in Kentucky during Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

March 11 is Gambling Disorder Screening Day. Behavioral health and medical practitioners will raise awareness and educate about problem and disordered gambling at their offices, clinics and practices. Established by the Division on Addictions, Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School in 2013, a Gambling Disorder Screening Day toolkit is available at www.divisiononaddiction.org.

The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG) 28th Annual Educational and Awareness Conference will be held in Florence at the Cincinnati Airport Hilton, March 13-14. Open to the public, the conference features presentations form credentialed experts on identification, treatment and prevention of problem gambling. A special session will focus on peer recovery to help gamblers and their families recover from the problem or addiction. Registration is required, and scholarships are available at request. Registration and conference etails are available at www.kycpg.org.

During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, KYCPG advises those who choose to gamble to do so responsibly. Before gambling, ask and answer three questions before any gambling opportunity so the gambling can remain fun.

• WHETHER to gamble? — Will gambling interfere with your responsibilities? Losing is likely and you cannot control chance. • WHEN to gamble? — Are you free of stress? Gambling is not a healthy way to deal with emotions or stress. • HOW MUCH to gamble? — Have you set limits? Gambling is entertainment, not an essential use of time or money.

If you do choose to gamble remember to keep track of pre-set time and money limits, take frequent breaks, and avoid ATMs or other immediate sources of money or credit.

If one suspects a gambling problem exists, a three-question self-test is an effective screen for problem gambling. Developed by the Division on Addictions, Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School, answering “yes” to any of the following three questions indicates there may be a possibility of a gambling problem.

• During the past 12 months, have you become restless, irritable or anxious when trying to stop/cut down on gambling? • During the past 12 months, have you tried to keep your family or friends from knowing how much you gambled? • During the past 12 months, did you have such financial trouble as a result of your gambling that you had to get help with living expenses from family, friends or welfare?

Call, text or chat with a trained counselor at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) if you want or need to talk with someone about your gambling. The helpline can provide referral to Gamblers Anonymous or a certified gambler counselor, or send more detailed information on problem and disordered gambling. Individuals also may go to www.kygamblinghelp.org, a website provided by KYCPG for awareness information and a self-screen for gambling addiction. KYCPG stresses that recovery from a gambling problem is possible once someone realizes and admits he or she needs help.

Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling