Kentucky taking steps to crack down on gift card scams as consumers lose billions to fraud from pre-paid cards

By Mike Moen

Public News Service

As National Consumer Protection Week continues, watchdogs are reminding policymakers about the alarming presence of scams targeting the general public.

In Kentucky, a bill addressing gift-card scams cleared a legislative hurdle this week. Two years ago, Americans lost a record $10 billion in scams, and authorities say gift cards that are tampered with – before they’re purchased – are one way in which consumers are being defrauded.

Gary Adkins, volunteer state president with AARP Kentucky, said these are the gift cards you typically see on kiosks in retail stores. When no one is looking, the scammers obtain sensitive information from the back of the item.

“And once the card is activated, these scammers can collect money off that,” he explained.

Meaning the intended recipient can’t use the card, and the person who bought lost money that’s hard to recoup. The Kentucky bill, approved by the state Senate Tuesday, would elevate this crime to a “Class D” felony. Opponents of a similar bill worry about unintended consequences because of language that says a person found with at least two tampered cards is presumed to be up to no good.

Beyond policy action, Adkins said all populations need to get this on their radar by loading up on helpful tips to avoid being scammed. Organizations like his are teaming up with the law enforcement community to share that information, so that the current crisis doesn’t grow into something even worse.

“It’s an all effort in order to try to help protect our folks that are here in the Commonwealth,” he continued.

For gift-card scams, experts say safeguards include double-checking the balance right after purchasing it and holding on to the receipt. Later this spring, AARP will host informational events around Kentucky.