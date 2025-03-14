Kentucky’s Otega Oweh delivers game-winner to send Cats past Sooners in SEC tournament

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Otega Oweh has Oklahoma’s number.

The Kentucky guard scored 27 points, including a driving layup as time expired to lead the Wildcats to an 85-84 triumph over his former team Thursday night – make that early Friday morning – in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Although the contest was personal for Oweh, he “wanted to go out there and compete at the highest level.”

Kentucky’s win was its first in the SEC tournament since 2022. The Cats flamed out in the first round of the past two tournaments.

“We weren’t here the past couple years,” he said. “For us, we just come in with a fresh mind, try to compete every single day. We’re not coming here just to play the game. We’re trying to win. At the end of the day, that’s what it is.”

It marked the second time this season Oweh has scored the game-winning basket against his former team. Oweh scored a career-high 28 points and connected on the decisive basket in an 83-82 win over the Sooners on Feb. 26 in Norman.

Koby Brea turns loose of a shot on the way to 22 points as Kentucky defeated Oklahoma, 85-84, in the SEC tournament in Nashville. (Photo by Les Nicholson)

“I’m still in disbelief at what just happened,” Kentucky senior Koby Brea said. “Otega Oweh is a special, special player. It’s unbelievable what he just did out there.”

For Oweh and his teammates, the finish felt like a sequel to the heroics he produced three weeks ago, only this time, the game-winner eliminated his former team in their first appearance in the SEC Tournament.

“We’ve seen this before,” Kentucky freshman guard Collin Chandler said. “This is like a sequel to a movie, and we all have trust in Otega. … There was no way he was giving up that ball because Otega is Otega and he can get to the hoop no matter what.”

And his teammates weren’t surprised with the outcome.

“I knew it was going in,” Andrew Carr said. “The play was drawn up for him. You know, he can get downhill whenever he wants. He’s a special player. That’s what he does.”

The outing by Oweh helped give the Wildcats (22-10) their first win in the conference postseason victory in three years. Kentucky lost to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals last year and suffered an early exit with a setback to Vanderbilt two years ago.

Kentucky will take on No. 4 seed Alabama at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the tournament quarterfinals. The Crimson Tide swept the Wildcats during the regular season.

left the game when he aggravated his injured shoulder with 9:35 remaining in the first half and didn’t return.

“The greatness of the moment is that Otega turned it over two times in a row in the last minute, blowing a 10-point lead, which I’m responsible for, he’s responsible for, everybody is responsible for,” Kentucky coach Mark Pope said. “What makes that moment so spectacular is he was somehow able, our team was somehow able, to move past the devastation of just kicking to the curb an emotional, hard-fought win and losing Lamont and all the things that came with that.”

Oweh, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark on his first basket — a 3-pointer in the opening minutes — saved the day after the Wildcats lost an 11-point lead after a bucket by Jeremiah Fears gave the Sooners an 84-83 lead with five seconds remaining.

That was just enough time for Oweh and the Wildcats to drive the length of the court and finish off a game that featured five ties and 10 lead changes. Fears led all scorers with 28 points.

Sparked by Oweh, Kentucky placed three players in double figures. Brea followed Oweh with 22 points, while Carr contributed with 11.

Kentucky made its first five field goals and raced out to a 12-3 lead but fought through eight lead changes and five ties before an Oweh-inspired 11-0 run provided adequate spacing for the Wildcats to stave off Oklahoma, which ousted Georgia on Wednesday night in the opening round of the five-day event.

“I think they can make a long run,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “They got some older guys, veterans, winners. I believe their offense is hard to guard. I think getting in this tournament, people are going to have to adjust, five out. Not too many teams have two bigs that can pass like they do. They run excellent stuff at that five out. I think they’re going to be a hard out.”