KYians urged to celebrate responsibly on weekend leading up to Monday’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday

As Kentucky prepares for parades, parties, and pub crawls, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is urging St. Patrick’s Day revelers to celebrate responsibly.

With alcohol flowing and impaired driving crashes on the rise, getting home safely isn’t about luck — it’s about making a plan before the first toast.

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Monday this year, celebrations are expected to stretch through the weekend — bringing four nights of festivities and an increased risk of impaired driving crashes.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most anticipated drinking days in the United States, making it a critical issue for the community. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 290 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period between 2018 and 2022.

In 2022 alone, 74 people were killed, with the risk escalating at night — 38% of drivers involved in fatal crashes between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 were intoxicated.

St. Patrick’s Day Safety Tips:

• Make a Plan and Stick to It: If you’ll be drinking, decide ahead of time how you’ll get home safely. Whether it’s a rideshare, designated driver, or public transportation, planning in advance can prevent dangerous last-minute decisions. • Be a Proactive Host: If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day gathering, take steps to ensure your guests get home safely. Providing a designated driver, arranging rideshares, or offering a place to stay can prevent impaired driving crashes and save lives. • Stay Alert Behind the Wheel: Even if you’re sober, impaired drivers may be on the roads. Buckle up, obey the speed limit, and stay extra vigilant when driving. • Talk to Your Kids About Making Safe Choices: Parents play a crucial role in preventing underage drinking and impaired driving. MADD’s Power of Parents Handbook provides proven strategies to help families have meaningful conversations about responsible decision-making. • If You See an Impaired Driver, Speak Up: Call law enforcement immediately if you suspect someone is driving under the influence. One call could save a life.

Law enforcement will be on high alert

As celebrations ramp up, so will increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints in Kentucky and across the country. A DUI arrest can cost thousands of dollars, lead to a suspended license, jail time, or worse — irreversible consequences if someone is injured or killed.

