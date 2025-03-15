KYTC geotechnical work to affect I-71/75 Northbound in Boone and Kenton Counties beginning Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of significant traffic impacts on Interstate 71/75 in Boone and Kenton counties beginning Monday, March 17.

Crews will be stabilizing soil and repairing pavement in two areas. The process includes drilling down from the pavement to the soil, and then injecting polymer to raise sunken slabs in various locations. The end result is a smoother and safer ride for motorists.

All work will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Schedule of Work (Weather Permitting):

Monday, March 17: crews will work on the I-71/75 northbound Turfway Road (KY 1017) overpass (mile point 182.4). This work will require a single right lane closure.

Tuesday, March 18 – Friday, March 21: crews will work on I-71/75 northbound at the I-275 interchange (mile point 184.7). This work will require a double right lane closure near the project area. A single left lane of traffic will be maintained.

In areas south of the project where there are four to five lanes (near Donaldson Highway in Erlanger and Turfway Road in Florence), a triple right lane closure will be in place to allow a safe area for motorists to merge leading up to the work zone.

The on-ramps from Turfway Road to I-71/75 northbound, and Donaldson Highway (KY 236) to I-71/75 northbound and I-275, will be blocked. The ramp from I-71/75 northbound to Donaldson Highway will remain open. The ramp from I-71/75 northbound to I-275 will also remain open.

Expect significant delays. KYTC is encouraging motorists to use navigational apps to plan ahead and find the best alternate route. Motorists are asked to exercise caution through the work zone to keep crews safe.

These projects are weather dependent. Any changes to the project schedule will be sent via KYTC District 6 social media and on the District 6 Roadshow.

Weather permitting, these projects are expected to be completed Friday, March 21.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6