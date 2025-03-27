Lauren Hitron named next president of Notre Dame Academy effective July 1

Notre Dame Academy’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Lauren Hitron as the next president of Notre Dame Academy, effective July 1

Hitron currently serves as the founding director of the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute at Sacred Heart Schools in Louisville and brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in Catholic, all-girls education.

“Lauren Hitron is a visionary leader with a deep passion for Catholic education and the formation of young women,” said Notre Dame Academy Board Chair Jessica Rawe. “Her experience, energy and strong faith will serve our school community well as we continue to honor the mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame and prepare students to be transformative leaders.”

At Sacred Heart Schools, Hitron designed and implemented mission-driven leadership development programs that have impacted students from preschool through high school. Her work in strategic planning, enrollment management and community engagement has advanced Catholic education in meaningful ways. A lifelong Catholic and Ursuline Associate, she is completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in servant leadership from Gonzaga University.

“I am incredibly honored to be named president of Notre Dame Academy,” Hitron said. “As a fellow Kentuckian, I have always been impressed with Notre Dame’s reputation of academic excellence nurtured in a strong, Catholic community rooted in the charism of the Sisters of Notre Dame. I am inspired by the school’s vision of transformative women leaders embracing God’s goodness in the world, and I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, faculty, staff and the NDA community to build upon the firm foundation laid by the Sisters of Notre Dame more than a century ago.”

The Board of Directors also expressed its sincere appreciation for Jane Kleier, who has served in the dual roles of Interim President and Chief Communications Officer over the past year. Kleier’s steady leadership and deep love for Notre Dame Academy have been instrumental in guiding the school through this period of transition.

“In her service as interim president, Jane focused on advancing the mission of NDA, ensuring that the school remained rooted in its Catholic identity while moving forward with strength and purpose,” the Board said. “We are grateful that she will continue to serve as a vital member of the school’s leadership team in her ongoing role as Chief Communications Officer.”

Notre Dame Academy looks forward to welcoming Hitron this summer and partnering with her to continue its mission of educating young women to make a difference in the world.

