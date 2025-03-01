Let the party continue . . .Natalyn Vissman celebrates 100 years, so she’ll celebrate as much as she wants

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It started Thursday, and who knows it still may be going strong.

When you turn 100 years old, you are permitted to party as long as you wish —

and that’s exactly what Natalyn M. “Nat” Vissman has been doing with her relatives and friends at her residence – Rosedale Green in Latonia.

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, and I stay up all night,” are the keys to her longevity, as she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I live day by day and have a real faith in God.”

“Nat” Vissman was born in 1925, and she admits, “There was not much of anything back then. There were no electric cars, and not even color television.”

Her son, John organized the bash – with balloons and cake — and talked about his mom.

“She’s been alone since 2000,” he said. “That’s when Dad (Gene, her husband) passed.

“I can only attribute mom’s longevity to good genes and clean living,” he said.

John – at 71 – is one of “Nat’s” two children – a daughter passed ten years ago. As for mom, she was born in Atlanta and the family moved to Winchester, Ky., when they were quite young, according to John.

“My dad (Gene) was in sales for the International Shoe Company, based in St. Louis,” he recalled. “And mom’s dad – my grandpa – was also a sales rep for the company. In fact, my granddad got jobs for all his sons-in-law.”

And when Gene expanded his sales territory to Southwest Ohio, the Vissmans moved here — in 1972.

“We built a house in Ft. Wright,” John said, “and I later purchased it.”

As for the birthday gal – she has been living in Rosedale Green since November of 2022. She plays bingo, cards, and does chair aerobics.

“She likes to work puzzles and does a lot of reading,” John said.

Did we mention she is a tremendous University of Kentucky basketball fan?

“I listened to all their games on the radio before they ever were on TV, “she said.

She has a private room at the facility and she gets much praise from Gayle Meece, Head Nurse at Rosedale Green.

“Nat is just a delight,” she said. “No problems at all. In fact, everyone here looks up to her. She does much for herself. People look to her as a mentor.”

The longevity genes must run in the family – John said his grandad lived to be 93. As for” Nat” she is quite healthy. “She did have COVID in 2021; and she gave it to the rest of family.”

If truth be known, her actual birthday is today – and Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann proclaimed March 1 – Natalyn McLendon Vissman Day in Kenton County.

She gets her hair done at Rosedale Green, and it was perfect for the party.

If she has a blip, well, her hearing is a little weak.

“She has hearing aids,” John said, “But we’re going next week for a test to perhaps get something stronger.”

He may have to put off that doctor’s visit — “Nat” Vissman may still be partying.