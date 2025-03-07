Life Learning Center’s Alecia Webb-Edgington named Covington Education Foundation 2025 Person of the Year

The Covington Education Foundation has named Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of the Life Learning Center as its 2025 Person of the Year.

As a child of a 35-year classroom schoolteacher, Webb-Edgington said she could not be more honored and privileged to receive the award from the Foundation.

“I recognize and value the importance of education; it opens doors and opportunities that set the stage for a successful career,” she said. “As a resident of Covington, it’s critical for leaders in our community to advance the education ecosystem to give hope to our youth. Education is the foundation of everything; it has to be a priority.”

The recognition not only celebrates Webb-Edgington’s noteworthy influence on the community but also highlights the Foundation’s commitment to supporting and preparing students for future success by providing vital college scholarships for Holmes High School students.

Dan Francis, president of the foundation, said Webb-Edgington’s work in helping people transform their lives through life skills education and employment at the Life Learning Center perfectly coincides with the purpose of the Covington Education Foundation.

“If you play the word association game with the name of Alecia Webb-Edington, the word ‘community’ will quickly surface and in her case, it is a state-wide community that she has served but now the Covington community is her first love,” Francis said.

An award ceremony to recognize and celebrate her achievements will take place June 11 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Drees Pavilion in Devou Park. For more information on sponsorship or tickets, please contact Janice Krumwiede, janice.krumwiede@covington.kyschools.us or 859-392-1019.

Webb-Edgington has served as a senior police advisor with the United States Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement. In addition to her role at the U.S. Department of State, she was employed in the private sector focusing on public safety information technology consulting and project management.

Webb-Edgington had a noteworthy career in public safety having retired from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) as Chief Information Officer. While at KSP, she rose through the ranks from trooper to major serving in multiple capacities. Upon her retirement from KSP, she served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security during the Administration of then-Governor Ernie Fletcher.

After her tenure at KOHS, she was elected to the 63rd District House Seat and served in that capacity for five years. Webb-Edgington is currently the president and CEO of Life Learning Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to overcoming a cycle of situational and generational poverty by equipping people with the tools, resources and support they need to find and sustain a living wage career.

Webb-Edgington currently serves as a board member for several organizations, including the Northern Kentucky University Foundation and the Covington Business Council Advocacy Committee. She is also a proud past member of the Parent Board of Centre College and serves on the Certified Recovery Community Task Force, representing the Kentucky Speaker of the House.

Webb-Edgington received her B.A. in Sociology/Criminology from Western Kentucky University, her M.S. in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University, graduated from the US Army War College National Security Seminar, and attended the Naval Postgraduate School Executive Leadership program in Monterey, California.

She is married to Ted Edgington, retired Covington Police Officer and currently Director of Safety for the Diocese of Covington. They have one daughter Jill, who is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C and employed at the U.S. Department of State. She resides with her husband in Covington.

Covington Education Foundation