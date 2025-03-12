NKU to celebrate Founders’ Day with 1,968 minutes of giving, starting today through Thursday

Northern Kentucky University is celebrating its 57th anniversary with a Founders’ Day celebration and 1,968 minutes of giving, in recognition of the university’s founding year.

Founders’ Day is an occasion focused on all things Norse, where students, alumni, faculty and staff can share their pride and give back to NKU. Founders’ Day will begin at 8 a.m. today and run through 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 13 for a total of 1,968 minutes.

This year’s celebration will feature a series of matches and challenges for alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members to maximize their impact through donations to their favorite department, scholarship fund, Norse athletics team or student-support service.

“Founders’ Day is a time to reflect on the vision, dedication, and resilience that built NKU into the institution it is today. It is a celebration of our past, a recognition of our present achievements and a recommitment to our future,” says President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “The impact of NKU extends far beyond our campus—through our students, faculty, alumni and community partnerships. As we honor those who laid the foundation for NKU, we also embrace the responsibility to shape the next generation of leaders, thinkers and changemakers.”

This is the fifth year NKU is celebrating Founders’ Day. In 2024, thanks to the generous contributions of more than 1,000 donors, the university raised more than $300,000 to benefit academic programs, scholarships, student support services, student opportunities and more.

“This year’s theme, Home, gives the larger NKU community even more opportunity to celebrate all things Norse,” says Judy Caldwell, Director of Annual Giving. “It is exciting to see the impact of Founders’ Day on our students’ success year after year.”

To learn more about Founders’ Day, view the complete schedule or make a gift, visit the Founders’ Day website.

