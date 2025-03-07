NKU to host high school students from across region for Global Supply Chain Bootcamp March 10-14

Northern Kentucky University’s Supply Chain Management Program, through the Haile College of Business, will host dozens of high school students from across the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region for a Global Supply Chain Bootcamp March 10-14.

Designed for high school students interested in exploring careers in business, the week-long bootcamp will cover the process of planning, sourcing, making and delivering within the supply chain. The camp will also feature tours of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, the Castellini Distribution Center and the Verst Logistics Fulfillment Center.

The bootcamp’s aim is to increase student interest in careers within the supply chain, an industry that is experiencing an increase in job demand.

“The Global Supply Chain Bootcamp is an incredible opportunity for high school students to gain early, first-hand insight into one of the most critical industries in today’s economy,” says Mark Thackeray, director of the Global Supply Chain Management Program at NKU. “By hearing from industry leaders, touring major logistics hubs and engaging in hands-on learning, our goal is to equip students with the knowledge and enthusiasm to explore careers that drive global commerce and innovation.”

