NKY Chamber’s April Eggs ‘N Issues event to present ways for businesses to combat cybersecurity threats

Staff report

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) April Eggs ‘N Issues will offer ways for businesses to stay vigilent and prepare for cyber threats in today’s digital world.

Eggs ‘N Issues: Cybersecurity – Risk Mitigation for Your Business is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Kevin Kirby, dean of Northern Kentucky University’s College of Informatics will moderate the panel of speakers who will discuss how businesses can prepare for cybersecurity threats, mitigate risk, stay compliant with regulations, and defend against online bad actors.

Scheduled Speakers are:

• Gaby Batshoun, president of Global Business Solutions (GBS), received his bachelor’s degree in Manufacturing Engineering and Electrical Engineering from Northern Kentucky University (NKU). In 1994, he started GBS and the company has become a fully-integrated technology solutions provider with a holistic expertise across the IT and digital landscape. Batshoun also serves and has served on numerous boards, including the Board of Directors at the NKY Chamber, Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, STEM Advisory Board for Covington Catholic, and more. • Ketan Pema, chief administrative officer at Armoureye, brings more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and IT to the discussion. His certifications include Certified Information Security Manager, and he specializes in regulatory compliance, incident response, and optimizing cybersecurity costs. With his background and partnerships with cyber attorneys and insurance providers, Pema empowers organizations to enhance security and mitigate risk. • Brian Ruschman, president of C-Forward, is a Thomas More University alum, having graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems. He has more than 20 years of experience with computer networking and serves as the President of the Thomas More University Association Board of Directors. He is also a Leadership Northern Kentucky graduate. • Moderator Kevin Kirby, dean of the NKU’s College of Informatics, has a Ph.D. from Wayne State University in Computer Science, specializing in AI. He’s been with NKU since 1994, having chaired NKU’s Computer Science Department, helped create the university’s College of Informatics in 2005, taught NKU’s first course in Deep Learning AI, and more in his time at the university.

“Our digital realm is ever evolving, and it can be challenging to feel prepared for all the digital dangers that await businesses of all sizes,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This panel discussion pulls in legal professionals, cybersecurity specialists, and more to strike up conversation and provide real-world insights on fraud prevention, risk management, and the role of law enforcement in cybercrime response. Learn more about how to better safeguard your business in this constantly changing cyber landscape.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Cybersecurity – Risk Mitigation for Your Business will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.