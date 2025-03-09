Ohio River Foundation and partners offering Ohio River-based conservation summer courses for high school students

Ohio River Foundation (ORF) is again collaborating on a summer program to connect local students to our rivers. This year ORF, The Foundation for Ohio River Education, Sanitation District No. 1, and Thomas More University Biology Field Station will partner to offer The Ohio River Conservation Course (ORCC).

Under the guidance of ORF and partner organization staff, students will get their feet and hands wet learning first-hand what it takes to be an environmental steward and learn about a wide variety of conservation skills and career paths. The ORCC will encourage students to discover their passion and capacity to lead their schools and communities toward innovative conservation solutions.

This is one-of-a-kind immersive science experience in ecology, research, environmental engineering, water quality and habitat monitoring for high school students (grades 9-12).

Theweek-long course will focus on career exploration, hands-on biology fieldwork, habitat restoration, interacting with professionals, and fun exploring the Ohio River and its tributaries. Participants will wade in the water collecting live specimens, test water chemistry, go electrofishing, cruise the river on a boat, get their hands dirty removing invasive plants, kayak, and more.

“The Ohio River Conservation Course is an incredible opportunity for students to not only learn about the rich and diverse aquatic ecosystems in our region, but also to take ownership of their futures as scientists, naturalists, land or river stewards, or other professions, by building connections with the partner organizations, exploring career paths, and gaining hands-on skills in field sciences,” says Molly Williams, Thomas More University Biology Field Station Manager.

The Ohio River Conservation Course

ORCC collaborators are offering two separate weeks, to meet program demand.

The ORCC will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 23-27 and July 21-25.

Interested students are encouraged to sign up for the week that works best with their summer schedules. Please note: students may only participate in one of the program weeks.

Participants will be dropped off and picked up each day from the Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) parking lot in Fort Wright. Each day of these one-week sessions begins and ends at SD1.

From there, participants will explore the watershed at different sites across the region to engage in hands-on ecological investigations, activities, and empowering conversations.

Participants will fish, hike, wade, sample, observe, and engage in restoration activities in our Ohio River Watershed, developing their abilities in leadership, stewardship, and conservation in the process. The program includes lessons about stream ecosystems, specifically learning about macroinvertebrates, fish, algae and water chemistry, as well as habitat restoration, and environmental engineering, along with other hands-on ecological explorations.

Applicants must be high school students (grades 9-12). The course fee is $175 and covers all instruction, travel, activity expenses, and an ORCC T-shirt. lunch and snacks are not included. Students should bring their own water and lunch each day. Scholarships are available.

To learn more or apply, visit https://ohioriverfdn.org/education-programs/orcc/.