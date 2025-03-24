Opinion – Judy Harris: TMU dance teams — student-athletes with perfect synchronicity, perfect symmetry

“Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” Martha Graham

5-6-7-8. Perfect synchronicity. Perfect symmetry.

They are Thomas More University student-athletes: powerful, talented, graceful. Their season begins with football’s first home game in the fall semester and ends with their national competitions in April. They use the weight room at night twice a week with a trainer, two more nights in the gym for games or practices. 8 p.m. at the gym, 8 a.m. for classes…quite a schedule. Always in top form. They perform at every home halftime: football and men’s and women’s basketball.

They are the Thomas More Dance Team.

This local collegiate dance ensemble broke into national prominence in 2022 with Conference Coach of the Year Kara Thompson, Conference Dancer of the Year Paige Landers, and Conference Freshman of the Year Morgan Ashcraft.

They earned the conference championship, the regional championship, and in that year and succeeding years ranked in the top ten nationally.

The very next year they set a conference record for ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS, thirteen dancers earning the honor. No other team of any sport or much larger size in the conference had ever posted that high number.

You might be interested to know the team tends to be strong in math and sciences with most majors in biology, nursing, and psychology.

There are two teams: a game day team of twenty dancers, then seven or eight of those dancers also form the competitive team representing the greater team and the university at conference and national contests.

And the dance team does the most impressive additional things. They host kids’ camps, are involved with “Try It,” a program for youngsters with disabilities in Kentucky, and Team Impact. Their member from Team Impact has been with the dance team for four years, appears in her matching children’s sized costumes, and recently handed out the floral bouquets to the senior dancers at Senior Night.

A favorite event each year is Dads’ Night when each dancer’s dad dances beside his daughter. A gym floor full of lines of dancing dads and daughters. The father of one of the dancers had danced with his daughter in past years but had died last summer. And…a group of firemen from her dad’s company appeared this year as her partners for Dads’ Night. Wonderful.

Those of us on campus get to know the mothers, too. Last year about this time, the dancers were getting their costumes for the competitions. But the costume backs lacked sequins. Would sequins on the back make a difference? The mothers assembled at the gym with their supplies and the backs of the costumes got sequined. Yes, such a difference.

Our dancers will be heading to competitions soon. We send blessings and best wishes with each dancing Saint.

5-6-7-8…GO, SAINTS.

ODE to TMU Dancer Mothers

The mothers have gathered;

Their task is at hand,

This won’t be a first time,

They’re a seasoned band.

This dance costume is needy;

There’s surely a lack,

‘Cause there are no sequins

Anywhere on the back!

So the mothers get together;

Ever ready, it’s true;

For these mothers are Saints,

Blue and White through and through.

With the gluing completed;

Back sequins in place,

Our dancers looking fantastic,

Confident smiles on each face.

So here’s to these mothers,

Generous to the core,

We’re so glad they’re here,

Our Family at Thomas More!

— JJH/Feb 2024

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.