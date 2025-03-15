Optimists Clubs of Covington, Newport to celebrate 100 years of service to Northern Kentucky April 5

Staff report

The Optimist Clubs of Covington and Newport are celebrating a major milestone in 2025, as both clubs are mark 100 years of optimism and service to Northern Kentucky.

The Optimist Club of Covington was chartered on April 15, 1925, while the Optimist Club of Newport was chartered on May 15, 1925. The clubs will celebrate their joint Centennial Celebration on Saturday, April 5 at Summit Hills Country Club, located at 236 Dudley Pike in Crestview Hills.

Tickets for the centennial event are $50 each. To RSVP and purchase tickets for the centennial event are available by emailing Connie Saho at conniesaho321@gmail.com. The deadline to RSVP is March 21

Optimist Clubs celebrate optimism in all things, and through their positive outlook on life works to enhance the lives of the youth in both Covington and Newport.

“Optimism is essential to achievement and is the foundation of courage and progress,” said Denny Shelton, Covington Optimist Club president.

Over the years, NKY Optimist Clubs have provided Art in a Box projects for Fort Wright and Saint Anthony Elementary Schools, and provided resouces in support of Easter Seals, Redwood School, Found Village, the Brighton Center, the Salvation Army and the YMCA’s Camp Ernst. The organizations have also hosted candidate guest speakers on the local, state, and federal level..

“The Optimist Club has meant hospitality, friendships, a Creed to live by, and the opportunity to work for many years with the youth in our area,” said Jerry Moser Sr., 93, the organization’s longest-serving active member, who joined the Optimists Club in 1980. “These gifts of Optimism are the secret to a long and happy life.”

“My favorite part of the Optimist Creed is that you spend so much time in the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others,” said Tete Turner, president of the Newport Optimist Club. “I think it is worth spending a minute thinking about this.”

The Covington Optimists Club meets each Wednesday at noon at PeeWee’s Place, located at 2325 Anderson Road is Crescent Springs.

Optimists Club of Covington