Robbie Fletcher: Celebrating agricultural education in Kentucky’s classrooms March 17-21

By Robbie Fletcher

Special to NKyTribune

Getting the chance to speak with students involved in agriculture programs earlier this year, I saw just how eager students can be for education when it involves vibrant learning experiences that are relevant to the community and the world around them.

One of the key pillars of our United We Learn vision for Kentucky public education is vibrant learning experiences for our students. By showing students how lessons in the classroom apply to the real world through agriculture, one of the most important parts of our economy both locally and globally, kids are able to connect much more with the curriculum and find out who they want to be.

These vibrant learning experiences are one of the many reasons I am excited about Agriculture Education Week, set for March 17-21. This is the first time Kentucky will be celebrating Ag Education Week, which is an all-encompassing learning experience for students that also equips educators with ready-to-use lessons and fosters community involvement to create hands-on learning opportunities.

The collaboration on this one starts at the top: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell and I have combined our attention on something that will provide our children with opportunities to thrive for generations to come.

The key initiatives of Ag Education Week are broadening access to agriculture education to help students understand where their food, fuel and fiber come from. We at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) helped develop accessible and easy-to-use lesson plans and resources that are aligned with the Kentucky Academic Standards to support teachers as they strive to provide a complete agricultural education experience. Kentucky’s K-2 students will be learning about pollination through an agricultural lens, and our students in grades 3-5 will be learning about erosion.

Another key initiative of Ag Education Week is to connect agriculture to real-life skills by teaching about nutrition, sustainability and how agriculture intersects with nearly every career field in Kentucky. This initiative is not just for students aspiring to become farmers or work in the agriculture industry. It will help all students develop valuable skills that translate to a variety of careers, while helping them grow into educated consumers as well.

As my colleague, Commissioner Shell, pointed out during the launch of this event at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in February, agriculture touches every aspect of our lives, from the food we eat to clothes we wear to the fuel that powers our communities. This is an opportunity to get our kids engaged in agriculture early, fostering an appreciation for the industry while exposing children to potential careers they may not have thought about before.

For more information on Agriculture Education Week, the history and diversity of Kentucky agriculture lesson plans and resources, and to learn how you can get involved in this initiative, visit the All in for Ag Education Week website.

Robbie Fletcher is Kentucky’s commissioner of education