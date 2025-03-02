Ryle senior ends high school wrestling career with four victories in final state tournament

March 2, 2025
By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky wrestlers had a 1-3 record in state championship matches on Saturday with Ryle senior Rider Trumble winning the 157-pound weight class title at Kentucky Horse Park.

Ryle senior Rider Trumble

Trumble pinned Jake Dowdy of Union County in the second period of the 157 title match and finished the season with a 50-2 record. He pinned his first two state tournament opponents and posted a 7-2 decision in his semifinal match.

The local wrestlers who lost matches in the state finals were Simon Kenton senior Jonah McCloskey (132), Ryle senior Landon Evans (138) and Walton-Verona senior Luke Hyden (215). It was the first loss of the season for Evans, who finished with a 36-1 record.

The third-place finishers at the state tournament included Ryle freshman Bryant Brinkman (106) and Walton-Verona senior TJ Meyer (144).

Union County topped the final team standings with 305.5 points. Ryle placed fifth with 143 and Walton-Verona placed ninth with 67.5


