Ryle senior ends high school wrestling career with four victories in final state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky wrestlers had a 1-3 record in state championship matches on Saturday with Ryle senior Rider Trumble winning the 157-pound weight class title at Kentucky Horse Park.

Trumble pinned Jake Dowdy of Union County in the second period of the 157 title match and finished the season with a 50-2 record. He pinned his first two state tournament opponents and posted a 7-2 decision in his semifinal match.

The local wrestlers who lost matches in the state finals were Simon Kenton senior Jonah McCloskey (132), Ryle senior Landon Evans (138) and Walton-Verona senior Luke Hyden (215). It was the first loss of the season for Evans, who finished with a 36-1 record.

The third-place finishers at the state tournament included Ryle freshman Bryant Brinkman (106) and Walton-Verona senior TJ Meyer (144).

Union County topped the final team standings with 305.5 points. Ryle placed fifth with 143 and Walton-Verona placed ninth with 67.5