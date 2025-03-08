St. Vincent de Paul NKY seeking organizations to join annual ‘Food Fight Against Hunger’ March 24-April 7

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is inviting Northern Kentucky organizations to join some friendly competition by signing up for its annual “Food Fight Against Hunger.”

Businesses, schools, and local organizations will go head-to-head from March 24 through April 7, collecting non-perishable food, hygiene, and household items to support St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s food pantries.

At the end of the drive, participating groups will deliver their donations to designated drop-off locations, where the items will be weighed. The team that donates the highest total weight of food and essential goods will be declared the winner.

Competing teams will also be featured on SVdP NKY’s social media throughout the event.

In 2024, SVdP NKY provided over $1.1 million in pantry assistance to more than 39,000 individuals across Northern Kentucky. But this year, demand for food has skyrocketed by 40% compared to the same time last year, as more families face economic hardship, unexpected job losses, and life-altering events.

To join the “Food Fight Against Hunger,” email svdpPrograms@svdpnky.org by March 10. Event details will be provided upon registration.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky